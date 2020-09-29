Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online retailers are thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March, online sales have kicked in an extra $107 billion than during the same period a year before, according to digitalcommerce360.com . U.S. digital sales increased a whopping 42 percent year over year in August.

"This is the new economy," said Mitch Gould, founder and president of Nutritional Products International. "Online sales had been overtaking brick-and-mortar sales before COVID-19, but the pandemic has given online buying an even larger share of the pie."

The latest news from the online behemoth, Amazon , also points to increasing online sales. Amazon recently announced 33,000 remote corporate and tech job openings that would average $150,000 a year. Ever since the pandemic started, Amazon doubled its net profit year over year to $5.2 billion.

"Consumers, even those who had resisted online shopping, realized that buying products online aligned with their desire to stay isolated," Gould said. "We now have new terms, such as 'contactless delivery,' and 'curbside pickup.'"

Gould said Americans are resilient.

"We adapted to the changing economy and society," he said. "People are just more comfortable shopping virtually, especially with smartphones, which generated 40 percent of online sales year-to-date."

The move to online shopping cut across many consumer categories, such as electronics, grocery, personal care, and furniture.

"Even though some segments saw decreases in August because more stores reopened, I don't see online sales reverting to pre-COVID-19 levels," Gould said. "Consumers reacted, and society adapted."

Gould heads up Nutritional Products International, which acts as a "Gateway to America" for many international health and wellness brands. NPI works with domestic and global health and wellness companies that want to reach American consumers.

"The wellness industry became very relevant during the pandemic," Gould said. "COVID-19 has had a seismic impact on the industry.

"Demand for dietary supplements exploded this year," Gould said. "Sales of dietary supplements increased almost 17 percent from the prior year."

Gould created the "Evolution of Distribution" system to help health and wellness companies break into the American market.

"NPI is prepared to guide new health and wellness brands that want to enter the U.S. market or expand their presence here," Gould said. "We are a turnkey global brand management system that provides firms with all the services they need to survive: operations, FDA compliance, sales, and promotion.

NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

