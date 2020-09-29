Elite Print Finishing recently installed Konica Minolta’s MGI JETvarnish 3D digital embellishment press to diversify its capabilities, and has already seen its commercial business grow by having this offering.

Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce installation of its MGI JETvarnish 3D digital embellishment press at Elite Print Finishing (EPF, Inc.) in Burlington, North Carolina. EPF, Inc. installed the press earlier this year to diversify its capabilities.

EPF, Inc. offers post-press services for commercial printers and packaging plants, including folding carton and envelope manufacturers and trading card and greeting card printers. With the new MGI JETvarnish 3D, EPF, Inc. can offer quick finishing solutions without the conventional overhead of having to produce dies and/or screens.

EPF, Inc. heavily considered quality, functionality and cost efficiency when making its digital embellishment purchase. And while the company considered other options, they ultimately found that Konica Minolta did a superior job of selling the technology and left EPF, Inc. feeling its sales teams were really committed to its success with the addition of the new JETvarnish 3D.

“We were truly impressed with the comprehensive half-day sales training Konica Minolta provided to us, truly the best I have ever received from a vendor,” said Steve Roberts, President, EPF, Inc. “We are already seeing our commercial business grow by having this offering, and we have been able to open several new accounts as well.”

The ability to personalize projects with variable data was also a major factor in EPF, Inc.’s decision to purchase the JETvarnish 3D. That feature, plus the capability to produce graphics not possible with conventual finishing equipment, has allowed its customers to “re-engage with something new and exciting.”

Installation of the machine has improved workflow efficiency and allowed for faster turnaround. EPF, Inc. was also pleased to see reduced waste as a result of needing much fewer sheets to do make readies.

“We are truly excited to see EPF, Inc. and its customers innovate and engage with something new,” said Paul Furse, Director of MGI Business Development. “Their enthusiasm for the technology and its output has resonated with their clients and successfully driven sales for them since installation.”

The award-winning JETvarnish 3D takes contoured hot foil and raised spot UV-coatings to a new dimension. “Everyone who sees and touches this work is completely overwhelmed by the vision and touch senses,” added Roberts. “We had a client tell us the product pretty much sells itself!”

Ideal for operations with offset and/or digital presses up to 64x120 cm format, the JETvarnish 3D is the perfect solution for 3D or traditional flat spot UV coating and various hot foil effects on runs from one to thousands, providing printers new revenue streams and true value-added services. With the JETvarnish 3D, printers can gain new customers and profitable margins by providing clients with customization not available through traditional and analog foil and/or spot UV coating methods, and visually stunning pieces to differentiate themselves.

Visit Konica Minolta online for more information on the MGI JETvarnish 3D.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Elite Print Finishing

At EPF our experienced employees, our modern production facility, and our long-term relationships allow us to deliver amazing turnaround times in this fast-paced industry. Our widespread customer base encompasses all sized companies. We have an absolute understanding of our customers’ needs with deadlines to match. Our commitment to our customers ensures their goals for their product are achieved. The right choice for the right packaging makes the difference.

