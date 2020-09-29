Greenville, SC, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, the leading provider of facility and construction cost data, software and expertise, announced today that Santosh Sreenivasan joins their team as Vice President of Information Systems and Business Analytics. In this new leadership role, Santosh will guide Gordian’s transformation of the internal IT systems and business analytics to enable more robust and efficient support for customers.

“A core aspect of our growth strategy is to provide more innovative and integrated data and software solutions that are tailored to meet our clients’ needs,” says Noam Reininger, Chief Product Officer and General Manager, Federal Solutions at Gordian. “Providing safe and reliable community facilities and infrastructure is more demanding than ever, and our internal IT systems and business analytics must continue to evolve to support our customers’ increasing needs.”

Santosh brings more than two decades of senior IT and analytics leadership to Gordian. In his new role, Santosh is enabling Gordian’s various business functions to delight customers through world-class IT operations, cybersecurity, IT systems and business analytics.

Noam adds, “This investment in our internal IT systems and business analytics will enable us to stay true to our unwavering commitment to continuously improve our solutions for our clients and the communities they serve.”

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leader in facility and construction cost data, software and services for all phases of the building lifecycle. A pioneer of Job Order Contracting, Gordian’s solutions also include proprietary RSMeans data and Sightlines Facility Intelligence Solutions. From planning to design, procurement, construction and operations, Gordian’s solutions help clients maximize efficiency, optimize cost savings and increase building quality.

Sarah Huet de Guerville Gordian 8644518036 s.huetdeguerville@gordian.com