HealthEC Helps ACO Partners Generate a Combined $52.8 Million in Medicare Shared Savings for 2019 Performance Year



HealthEC’s ACO partners achieve an average of $4.7 million per ACO in 2019 in shared savings.

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEC, LLC the 2019 Best in KLAS® provider of population health management solutions, today announced that their Accountable Care Organization (ACO) partners enrolled in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) achieved a combined $52.8 million in MSSP for 2019, through the use of HealthEC’s platform and services. This represents an average of $4.7 million per ACO, while generating more than $161 million in gross shared savings over the last five performance years in the MSSP.

HealthEC also reported that ACOs utilizing HealthEC’s software and services generated a net savings (for both legacy track and new participation options) per member per year (PMPY) of $685, which was 3.7 times higher than the amount generated by ACOs not utilizing HealthEC’s software and services ($168).

"Our ACO clients continue to perform well under MSSP. One of the most remarkable achievements in 2019 for HealthEC ACO clients was the PMPY in shared savings. We are glad to see that our clients continue to succeed as they have transitioned into more performance-based risk through the Pathways to Success program. The combination of both HealthEC’s software and advisory services, is proving vital to their success in the program,” said Arthur Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of HealthEC.

A successful transition from fee-for-service to value-based care demands that all healthcare organizations have "big picture" data that allows them to make informed decisions that both improve patient care and reduce unnecessary costs. HealthEC supports our clients with comprehensive data aggregation, analytics, care management, coupled with strategic advisory services on how to best optimize the solution for results.

About the Medicare Shared Savings Program

Established through the Affordable Care Act, the MSSP facilitates coordination and cooperation among providers that form ACOs to improve the quality of care and reduce unnecessary costs, benefiting more than 10 million patients. In 2019, 541 ACOs in the MSSP generated $1.19 billion in total net savings to Medicare, the largest annual savings for the program to date.

The MSSP is a key component of the Medicare delivery system reform initiatives included in the Affordable Care Act. MSSP ACOs are provider organizations that voluntarily work together with Medicare to provide high quality services to Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries and reduce unnecessary costs.

About HealthEC

HealthEC, LLC is the 2019 Best in KLAS®, full-service PHM company with expertise in value-based care strategies, healthcare operations and workflows, outcomes measurement, provider performance monitoring, member management, and cutting-edge technology. Our mission is to help clients succeed through the use of our industry-leading, single-platform solution that aggregates and analyzes clinical, claims, and quality data to provide actionable insights that can improve healthcare outcomes across multiple dimensions. To discover how HealthEC can help your organization, visit us at Healthec.com , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook.