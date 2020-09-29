New York, NY, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) will showcase the important work of chemical engineers — and the organizations that employ them — during the organization’s 2020 Virtual Doing a World of Good Gala, to be held online on December 10. During this year’s gala, AIChE will recognize DuPont and Thermo Fisher Scientific — two companies that are celebrated for improving quality of life.

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, AIChE’s annual fundraising gala is being presented online for the first time, with a program featuring virtual networking opportunities, testimonials from eminent figures in the profession, award presentations, and an after party.

At the virtual gala, DuPont will be recognized for its commitment to positively impacting the world through the development of innovative sustainable products. Thermo Fisher Scientific is being honored for its leadership in bringing government and industry groups together to accelerate access to COVID-19 testing and vaccine development, and for its mission to enable its customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.

Edward D. Breen, DuPont’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will accept the award on DuPont’s behalf. Thermo Fisher Scientific will be represented at the gala by Marc N. Casper, the company’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

In addition to the organizations being honored, the AIChE Foundation’s Doing a World of Good Medal will be presented to S. Shariq Yosufzai, retired Vice President of Global Diversity at Chevron Corporation. A former chair of the AIChE Foundation, Yosufzai will be recognized for his leadership in creating a more equitable, inclusive, and diverse workforce.

In announcing the 2020 AIChE virtual gala and its honorees, AIChE Executive Director and CEO June Wispelwey stated “AIChE is pleased to celebrate the work of these outstanding organizations and their leaders who are making profound contributions to solving global challenges in healthcare and the environment, as well as promoting more diverse and inclusive workplaces. The achievements of our honorees exemplify AIChE’s vision of the chemical engineering profession as ‘Doing a World of Good,’ and are outstanding examples of the best within our profession.” Wispelwey also noted that this year’s premier virtual gala will allow for a new and broader audience of chemical engineers and business leaders to participate and share in the support of the chemical engineering profession.



The gala is organized by the AIChE Foundation, and raises funds to underwrite AIChE’s “Doing a World of Good” campaign, which supports programs that bring chemical engineering expertise to bear for the good of society. In particular, funds raised at this year’s gala will support underrepresented communities — specifically focusing on expanding opportunities for minority students pursuing careers in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) professions.

The 2020 Gala dinner chairs are (as of September 15): Erin N. Kane, President and Chief Executive Officer, AdvanSix Inc.; Daryl Roberts, Chief Operations and Engineering Officer, DuPont; John Y. Televantos, Senior Partner, Arsenal Capital Partners; and Michael Thien, Senior Vice President, Merck & Co., Inc.

For more information about the AIChE Virtual Gala, visit www.aiche.org/gala.

About AIChE

AIChE is a professional society of more than 60,000 chemical engineers in 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontiers of chemical engineering research in such areas as energy, sustainability, biological and environmental engineering, nanotechnology and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at http://www.aiche.org.

