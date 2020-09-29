New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marine Lubricants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957324/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Engine Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 0.9% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydraulic Fluid segment is readjusted to a revised 1.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.3% CAGR



The Marine Lubricants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.1% and 0.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.2% CAGR.



Compressor Oil Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR



In the global Compressor Oil segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$269.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$301.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$828 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BP PLC

Chevron Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

ExxonMobil Corporation

Fuchs Lubritech GmbH

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

LUKOIL Lubricants Company

Quepet Lubricants

Royal Dutch Shell PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957324/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Marine Lubricants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Marine Lubricants Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Marine Lubricants Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Marine Lubricants Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Engine Oil (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Engine Oil (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Engine Oil (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Hydraulic Fluid (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Hydraulic Fluid (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Hydraulic Fluid (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Compressor Oil (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Compressor Oil (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Compressor Oil (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Oil-Based (Oil Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Oil-Based (Oil Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Oil-Based (Oil Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Synthetic (Oil Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Synthetic (Oil Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Synthetic (Oil Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Bio-based (Oil Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Bio-based (Oil Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Bio-based (Oil Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Marine Lubricants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Marine Lubricants Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Marine Lubricants Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Marine Lubricants Market in the United States by Oil

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Marine Lubricants Market Share

Breakdown by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Marine Lubricants Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Marine Lubricants Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Marine Lubricants Historic Market Review by

Oil Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Marine Lubricants Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Oil Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Marine Lubricants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Marine Lubricants Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Market for Marine Lubricants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Oil Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Marine Lubricants Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis by

Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Marine Lubricants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Marine Lubricants Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Marine Lubricants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Marine Lubricants Market by Oil Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Marine Lubricants Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Marine Lubricants Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Marine Lubricants Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Marine Lubricants Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Marine Lubricants Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Marine Lubricants Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Marine Lubricants Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Marine Lubricants Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Marine Lubricants Market in France by Oil Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Marine Lubricants Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis by Oil

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Marine Lubricants Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Marine Lubricants Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Marine Lubricants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Marine Lubricants Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Marine Lubricants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Marine Lubricants Market by Oil Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Marine Lubricants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Marine Lubricants Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Marine Lubricants Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Marine Lubricants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Oil Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Marine Lubricants Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Marine Lubricants Market Share

Analysis by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Marine Lubricants Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Marine Lubricants Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Marine Lubricants Historic Market Review by

Oil Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Marine Lubricants Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Oil Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Marine Lubricants Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Marine Lubricants Market in Russia by Oil Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Marine Lubricants Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Marine Lubricants Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Marine Lubricants Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Marine Lubricants Market Share

Breakdown by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Marine Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Marine Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Marine Lubricants Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Marine Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific by Oil

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Marine Lubricants Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis

by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Marine Lubricants Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Marine Lubricants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Marine Lubricants Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Marine Lubricants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown

by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Marine Lubricants Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Marine Lubricants Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Marine Lubricants Historic Market Review by

Oil Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Marine Lubricants Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Oil Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Marine Lubricants Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Marine Lubricants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Marine Lubricants Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Marine Lubricants Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Marine Lubricants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Marine Lubricants Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Lubricants:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Marine Lubricants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Lubricants Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Lubricants:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Oil

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Marine Lubricants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Lubricants Market Share

Analysis by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Marine Lubricants Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Marine Lubricants Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Marine Lubricants Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Marine Lubricants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Marine Lubricants Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Marine Lubricants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Marine Lubricants Market by Oil Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Marine Lubricants Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Marine Lubricants Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown

by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Marine Lubricants Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Marine Lubricants Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Marine Lubricants Market in Brazil by Oil Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Marine Lubricants Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis by

Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Marine Lubricants Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Marine Lubricants Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Marine Lubricants Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 161: Marine Lubricants Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Marine Lubricants Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Marine Lubricants Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Marine Lubricants Market in Rest of Latin America by

Oil Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Marine Lubricants Market Share

Breakdown by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Marine Lubricants Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Marine Lubricants Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Marine Lubricants Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Marine Lubricants Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Marine Lubricants Historic Market by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Marine Lubricants Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Marine Lubricants Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Marine Lubricants Historic Market by

Oil Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Marine Lubricants Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Oil Type for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Marine Lubricants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Marine Lubricants Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Market for Marine Lubricants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Oil Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Marine Lubricants Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis by

Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Marine Lubricants Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Marine Lubricants Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Marine Lubricants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Marine Lubricants Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Marine Lubricants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Marine Lubricants Market by Oil Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Marine Lubricants Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Marine Lubricants Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Marine Lubricants Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Marine Lubricants Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Marine Lubricants Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Marine Lubricants Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Marine Lubricants Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Marine Lubricants Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Marine Lubricants Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Marine Lubricants Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oil

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Marine Lubricants Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Marine Lubricants Market Share

Breakdown by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Marine Lubricants Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Marine Lubricants Market in Africa by Oil Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957324/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001