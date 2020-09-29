New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marine Lubricants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957324/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Engine Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 0.9% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydraulic Fluid segment is readjusted to a revised 1.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.3% CAGR
The Marine Lubricants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.1% and 0.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.2% CAGR.
Compressor Oil Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR
In the global Compressor Oil segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$269.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$301.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$828 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Marine Lubricants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Marine Lubricants Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Marine Lubricants Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Marine Lubricants Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Engine Oil (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Engine Oil (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Engine Oil (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Hydraulic Fluid (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Hydraulic Fluid (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Hydraulic Fluid (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Compressor Oil (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Compressor Oil (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Compressor Oil (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Oil-Based (Oil Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Oil-Based (Oil Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Oil-Based (Oil Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Synthetic (Oil Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Synthetic (Oil Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Synthetic (Oil Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Bio-based (Oil Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Bio-based (Oil Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Bio-based (Oil Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Marine Lubricants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Marine Lubricants Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Marine Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Marine Lubricants Market in the United States by Oil
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Marine Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Marine Lubricants Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Marine Lubricants Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Marine Lubricants Historic Market Review by
Oil Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Marine Lubricants Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Oil Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Marine Lubricants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Marine Lubricants Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Market for Marine Lubricants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Oil Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Marine Lubricants Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Marine Lubricants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Marine Lubricants Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Marine Lubricants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Marine Lubricants Market by Oil Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Marine Lubricants Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Marine Lubricants Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Marine Lubricants Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Marine Lubricants Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Marine Lubricants Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Marine Lubricants Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Marine Lubricants Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Marine Lubricants Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Marine Lubricants Market in France by Oil Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Marine Lubricants Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis by Oil
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Marine Lubricants Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Marine Lubricants Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Marine Lubricants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Marine Lubricants Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Marine Lubricants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Marine Lubricants Market by Oil Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Marine Lubricants: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Marine Lubricants Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Marine Lubricants Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Marine Lubricants: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Oil Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Marine Lubricants Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Marine Lubricants Market Share
Analysis by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Marine Lubricants Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Marine Lubricants Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Marine Lubricants Historic Market Review by
Oil Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Marine Lubricants Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Oil Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Marine Lubricants Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Marine Lubricants Market in Russia by Oil Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Marine Lubricants Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Marine Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Marine Lubricants Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Marine Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Marine Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Marine Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Marine Lubricants Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Marine Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific by Oil
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Marine Lubricants Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis
by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Marine Lubricants Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Marine Lubricants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Marine Lubricants Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Marine Lubricants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown
by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Marine Lubricants Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Marine Lubricants Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Marine Lubricants Historic Market Review by
Oil Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Marine Lubricants Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Oil Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Marine Lubricants Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Marine Lubricants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Marine Lubricants Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Marine Lubricants Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Marine Lubricants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Marine Lubricants Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Lubricants:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Marine Lubricants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Lubricants Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Lubricants:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Oil
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Marine Lubricants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Lubricants Market Share
Analysis by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Marine Lubricants Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Marine Lubricants Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Marine Lubricants Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Marine Lubricants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Marine Lubricants Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Marine Lubricants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Marine Lubricants Market by Oil Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Marine Lubricants Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Marine Lubricants Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown
by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Marine Lubricants Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Marine Lubricants Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Marine Lubricants Market in Brazil by Oil Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Marine Lubricants Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Marine Lubricants Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Marine Lubricants Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Marine Lubricants Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 161: Marine Lubricants Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Marine Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Marine Lubricants Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: Marine Lubricants Market in Rest of Latin America by
Oil Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Marine Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Marine Lubricants Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Marine Lubricants Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Marine Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Marine Lubricants Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Marine Lubricants Historic Market by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Marine Lubricants Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Marine Lubricants Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Marine Lubricants Historic Market by
Oil Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Marine Lubricants Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Oil Type for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Marine Lubricants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Marine Lubricants Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Market for Marine Lubricants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Oil Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Marine Lubricants Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Marine Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Marine Lubricants Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Marine Lubricants Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Marine Lubricants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 188: Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Marine Lubricants Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Marine Lubricants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Marine Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Marine Lubricants Market by Oil Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Marine Lubricants Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Marine Lubricants Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Marine Lubricants Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Marine Lubricants Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Oil Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Marine Lubricants Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Marine Lubricants Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Marine Lubricants Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Marine Lubricants Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Marine Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Marine Lubricants Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oil
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Marine Lubricants Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Marine Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Marine Lubricants Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Marine Lubricants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Oil Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Marine Lubricants Market in Africa by Oil Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Marine Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Oil Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
