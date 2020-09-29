Sage Intacct Becomes First Cloud Financial Management System to Receive HFMA Peer Review Designation

Chicago, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) recently reviewed Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management system from Sage, using the Peer Review process. After undergoing the rigorous review, Sage Intacct has been awarded the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation.

Sage Intacct is well-suited to the needs of healthcare companies, helping organizations operate efficiently in an industry experiencing exceptional change. Multi-location or multi-entity healthcare organizations can use a shared chart of accounts, perform instant and continuous consolidations, centralize payables and eliminate manual processes for payments and intercompany accounting. Sage Intacct helps finance teams save time and improve accuracy, without adding staff.

Sage Intacct also enables healthcare finance leaders to improve decision making through increased business insights. Through robust reporting and dashboards, users can easily track and manage key financial and operational metrics, such as available capacity, revenue per treatment, revenue per physician and revenue per patient – and quickly and efficiently compare financial performance and ratios across locations. This elevates the finance team from just crunching numbers to being strategic advisors to the business.

Most importantly, for organizations that are subject to the Healthcare Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Sage Intacct provides compliance tools, certification and a commitment to safeguard protected health information. In addition, the optional Advanced Audit Trail, which automatically tracks access to contacts, customers and vendors stored in the system, enables Sage Intacct to enter into a business associate agreement that defines mutual obligations for HIPAA compliance.

“Sage Intacct is the first and only financial management solution available on the market to be Peer Reviewed by HFMA,” said Brian Bogie, Director of the Healthcare Vertical for Sage Intacct. “This independent evaluation further showcases our commitment to meeting the needs of the healthcare industry. We’re focused on offering a HIPAA-compliant solution that delivers clear, measurable results and unmatched levels of customer satisfaction.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have Sage Intacct achieve their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 56,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight.

Karen Thomas Healthcare Financial Management Association 708-492-3377 kthomas@hfma.org Peter Olson Sage 408-878-0951 peter.olson@sage.com