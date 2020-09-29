MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, with over 15,000 Apple IT administrators around the world attending virtually, Jamf (Nasdaq:JAMF) kicked off its 11th annual Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC). With a theme of ‘a year like no other’, Jamf showed how its Apple Enterprise Management platform is enabling IT to digitally transform business, education and healthcare and empower employees, nurses, doctors, educators and students.
“2020 has been a year like no other. Workflows that were once visionary, like zero-touch deployment and virtually educating students or caring for patients, are now necessary,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Jamf goes well beyond the MDM framework to fill the gap between what Apple builds and what organizations require to empower and serve their employees, students and patients. We are proud of the work that Jamf Nation, the world’s largest online community of Apple IT administrators, is leading in digitally transforming their organizations.”
Work Anywhere
COVID-19 has spurred the greatest movement of the workforce into their homes in history. IT teams need to be able to ship new devices without touching them and allow employees to work anywhere while staying secure and connected to the resources they need. Jamf’s Apple Enterprise Management (AEM) platform, the only AEM solution of scale that automates the entire lifecycle of Apple in the enterprise, announced new key functionality powering remote work including:
“The COVID-19 pandemic acted like a stress test for our remote management tools, and Jamf has lived up to the challenge,” said Joe Steele, Head of Workplace Technology, Starling Bank. “We are now able to allow employees to work remotely indefinitely because we can connect them to what they need to be productive, then manage and secure their devices. Jamf has future-proofed our workflows for whatever comes next.”
Jamf also announced key updates to its Marketplace, the central hub for customers to discover ways to extend their Jamf environment. Today, the Marketplace has nearly 350 listings, including recent integrations with Jira, ServiceNow and Splunk. Updates include improved discoverability, more prominent features on what’s new in the marketplace and direct access to the tools IT needs to make custom configuration much easier.
Care Anywhere
Jamf announced a new telehealth workflow aimed at protecting providers while still connecting patients to the care they need and the communities they love – virtually. In this year like no other, healthcare organizations around the world can use Virtual Visits powered by Jamf to configure and instantly deploy third-party conferencing platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams to iPad or iPhone. Providers are able to easily virtually round to their patients, and patients can simply connect with loved ones outside the hospital - without IT ever having to touch the device. Further, once patients are discharged, Virtual Visits can help automatically digitally wipe the device to prepare it for the next patient. This new workflow can limit the amount of PPE care teams use during each patient encounter, while still enabling them to provide quality care.
“With Virtual Visits, we can facilitate an easy way for patients to stay connected without the technology being overly complicated in order to improve the patient experience,” said Holly Panting, IT Project Manager, Oxford Health. “With the flexibility provided by Jamf, it allows us to deploy and manage these devices easily. We can now spin up these solutions quickly and get them deployed safely.”
Learn Anywhere
Schools needed to pivot to distance learning quickly this spring, and for the 2020-2021 school year, they need to power hybrid programs but be ready to shift to virtual in a moment’s notice. Jamf announced Learn Anywhere, its complete solution for empowering education whether teachers are ten feet or ten miles from students. Learn Anywhere includes new features that help educators communicate with students, use engaging resources and assess learning objectives from any environment, including:
“Jamf allowed us to transition our district from in-class learning to distance learning in 24 hours,” said Jacob Luevano, Innovative Teaching Strategist, Manor Independent School District. “Many students who didn’t have access to apps, resources and all the benefits of modern technology, now do. This allows them to better engage with their peers and teachers, and empowers them to seamlessly transition from classroom to home with their Apple device in hand.”
The Jamf Teacher app is now available for Jamf Pro customers, and both the Jamf Teacher and Jamf School Student apps will be available for Jamf School customers on macOS soon.
Jamf also announced that it used a portion of its IPO proceeds, in partnership with several of its banking partners and financial sponsors, to launch four new Apple Classrooms, called Innovation Hubs. Collaborating with Urban Ventures, whose mission is to end urban poverty, and MATTER ngo, an NGO helping people launch ideas that improve communities, Jamf and its financial sponsors announced plans to launch Innovation Hubs in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, and Zimbabwe, Africa. These Hubs will be equipped with Apple technology for classroom and after-school programming designed to prepare kids for college and careers. In addition, Jamf and Urban Ventures are launching a Mobile Innovation Hub. Designed specifically to travel to under-equipped partner schools throughout Minneapolis, the Mobile Innovation Hub will be equipped with collaboration spaces, iPads, Apple TVs, Sphero balls, flying drones and learning applications to augment school curriculum across several subjects, including coding.
