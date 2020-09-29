Boston, MA, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corporation (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, is pleased to announce and welcome a new Executive Vice President of Growth, Leslie Bateman.

SVN’s current Chief Growth Officer, George Slusser, plans to retire by the end of 2020; Slusser will pass the baton to Bateman, who will oversee SVN’s growth and expansion plans.

Bateman will be responsible for the execution of all external growth strategies at SVN and will be responsible for designing and driving the company’s second wave growth initiative.

“We are thrilled to have Leslie on board,” said SVNIC President and CEO, Kevin Maggiacomo. “Her background in tech platforms and services as product businesses lends exceptionally well to SVN’s mission to disrupt and optimize the CRE brokerage industry.”

“I am incredibly excited to join the team at SVNIC, especially at such a pivotal time for the industry. The potential to amplify growth is extraordinary,” said Bateman.

Bateman joins SVN from Uber, where she was a founding member of the Uber for Business team, Uber’s first global B2B Sales team and Enterprise offering, as well as the pioneer behind the Uber for Business Real Estate offering, which focused on the application of Uber technology with the real estate industry to enable property owners and managers to attract and retain tenants through transportation innovations. Prior to her time at Uber, Bateman spent 12 years in New York in strategy and sales across Technology, Pharma, and Financial Services industries.

A proponent of advancement through disruption, Bateman is particularly passionate about bringing forward progression to the rapidly evolving commercial real estate industry through technology and innovation. She is a strong supporter of fostering women involvement in leadership and within the real estate industry.

Bateman lives outside of Boston, MA with her husband and two daughters.

About SVN International Corp.

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,600 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.

