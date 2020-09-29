New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marine Engine Monitoring System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957322/?utm_source=GNW
5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$657.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027.Propulsion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$408.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Auxiliary segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.1% share of the global Marine Engine Monitoring System market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Marine Engine Monitoring System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$148 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.87% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$112.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$112.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 366-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957322/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Marine Engine Monitoring System Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Propulsion by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Propulsion by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Propulsion by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Auxiliary by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Auxiliary by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Auxiliary by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Board by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for On-Board by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Board by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Remote Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Naval by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Naval by Geographic Region
- USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Naval by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Propulsion and Auxiliary for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote Monitoring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Board and Remote Monitoring for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Naval for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Propulsion and Auxiliary for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote Monitoring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Board and Remote Monitoring for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial and Naval for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Propulsion and Auxiliary for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote Monitoring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Board and Remote Monitoring for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial and Naval for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: China Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Propulsion and Auxiliary for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: China Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote Monitoring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Board and Remote Monitoring for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: China Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial and Naval for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Marine Engine Monitoring System Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Propulsion and Auxiliary for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote Monitoring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Board and Remote Monitoring for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial and Naval for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: France Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Propulsion and Auxiliary for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: France Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote Monitoring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Board and Remote Monitoring for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: France Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial and Naval for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Propulsion and Auxiliary for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote Monitoring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Board and Remote Monitoring for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial and Naval for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Propulsion and Auxiliary for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote Monitoring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Board and Remote Monitoring for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial and Naval for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: UK Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Propulsion and Auxiliary for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote Monitoring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Board and Remote Monitoring for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Naval for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 106: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 107: Spain Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 108: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Propulsion and Auxiliary for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote Monitoring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Board and Remote Monitoring for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial and Naval for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 115: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 116: Russia Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 117: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Propulsion and Auxiliary for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote Monitoring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Board and Remote Monitoring for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Marine Engine Monitoring
System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial and Naval for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Engine Monitoring System by Engine Type - Propulsion and
Auxiliary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Propulsion and Auxiliary for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Engine Monitoring System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote
Monitoring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Board and Remote Monitoring for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Engine Monitoring System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial and Naval for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Engine Monitoring System by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Engine Monitoring System by Engine Type - Propulsion and
Auxiliary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Propulsion and Auxiliary for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Engine Monitoring System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote
Monitoring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Board and Remote Monitoring for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Engine Monitoring System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Commercial and Naval Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial and Naval for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 145: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Engine Monitoring System by Engine Type - Propulsion and
Auxiliary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 146: Australia Historic Review for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Propulsion and Auxiliary
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 147: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Marine Engine
Monitoring System by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Propulsion and Auxiliary for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 148: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Engine Monitoring System by Deployment - On-Board and Remote
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957322/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: