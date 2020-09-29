With online shopping surging to record highs during the pandemic, GEODIS in Americas, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) company, is preparing for the peak season with the aim to add 8,000 seasonal jobs across 19 U.S. campuses through the end of 2020.

With online shopping surging to record highs during the pandemic, GEODIS in Americas, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) company, is preparing for the peak season with the aim to add 8,000 seasonal jobs across 19 U.S. campuses through the end of 2020.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With online shopping surging to record highs during the pandemic, GEODIS in Americas, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) company, is preparing for the peak season with the aim to add 8,000 seasonal jobs across 19 U.S. campuses through the end of 2020.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online shopping has skyrocketed. In fact, a recent eMarketer report indicates e-commerce will have an unprecedented jump of 18 percent to reach $709.78 billion in 2020 which is increasing the need of GEODIS’ warehousing and distribution center capabilities.

“The pandemic has forced brands and 3PLs to reach customers where they are,” said John Grubor, Head of Contract Logistics for GEODIS in Americas. “We are now facing a bevy of new challenges in logistics and supply-chain heading into peak season, such as visibility of inventory, needing to constantly adjust fulfillment capacity, and managing product returns efficiently. In order to create a positive buying experience for customers, it’s important we have enough teammates at our 19 campuses to handle the increase of orders and deliveries.”

GEODIS will add the following types of positions: Seasonal Material Handlers and Forklift Operators.

Safety of teammates and customers is the top priority at GEODIS. To ensure a safe and healthy working environment GEODIS has implemented a series of measures and procedures such as temperature checks, enforced social distancing, frequent surface cleaning, and the use of technology for ongoing monitoring and reporting. Additionally, each employee receives a safety kit and personal protective materials are available to GEODIS teammates both within and outside of the workplace.

Those interested will be able to apply at www.workatgeodis.com .

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’ growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #6 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2019, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in sales.

PRESS CONTACT

Ryan Witherell

FINN Partners

615.500.2733

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/519808b2-d2fe-40f8-8794-7711adc51d5c