BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As indicated by Global Market Estimates, the Global Online Healthcare Consulting Market will develop at a CAGR of around 10.5% from 2020 to 2026. The significant explanation behind this market to develop is the rising need for remote patient monitoring, growing digitization in healthcare, monetary support by government for IT healthcare infrastructure, increasing preference for teleconsultation or telemedicine amongst major patients, significant rise inpatient population due to COVID-19 hit, rising need to manage the disease and patient data, and rising preference for value-based or patient-centric treatment.
Major consulting companies offering such healthcare services are Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, McKinsey & Company, Accenture Consulting, Huron Consulting, PWC, Ernst & Young, The Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, KPMG, Cognizant, Gerson Lehrman Group, GE Healthcare Partners, ZS Associates, ClearView Healthcare Partners, L.E.K. Consulting, IQVIA, Kaiser Associates, Navigant Consulting, Inc., Advisory Board Company, Mercer LLC, FTI Consulting, The Chartis Group, Oliver Wyman, and Health Advances among others.
