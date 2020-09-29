The attachment has been added.

Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Íslandsbanki hf. confirming that its number of voting rights in Icelandair Group is 1,804,432,309 which corresponds to 6.35% of voting rights in Icelandair Group (triggering threshold: exceeds 5%) due to acquisition of shares.





