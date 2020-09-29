MAMARONECK, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zachert Private Equity GmbH , the Brandenburg Germany based private equity company, has acquired Brands Within Reach (BWR) including its owned retail brands and various licensing and distribution rights from NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Denver Colorado based omni-channel sales and distribution company, in a deal valued at US15 million dollars.



The divested operations include BWR’s owned brands which are Xing, búcha, Aspen Pure and CoCo Libre and other assets and licensed brands such as Nestea, Volvic, evian, Illy, Kusmi Tea, Saint Geron, Grand Mere, Lucien and Found; and the machinery, equipment and other assets necessary for the distribution of these brands.

Olaf Zachert, Managing Director of Zachert Private Equity, commented, “We see a great potential in the portfolio of BWR. Our company focuses on the further development of undervalued companies. We know that with the necessary attention of restructuring, expansion, and further development, we will see significant growth for all of the BWR brands. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Olivier Sonnois and thank him for his great performance as CEO. The BWR acquisition will be followed by further acquisitions in the United States in the non-alcoholic beverage sector, where we know to expect continued growth, especially in healthy low-sugar products. Our participations are managed by CEOs with experience in the industry and rounded out by an advisory board with members who are well known in the industry.

Olivier Sonnois, CEO and founder of Brands Within Reach, added “We look forward to collaborate with Olaf’s network, continue to focus on productivity gains and expand rapidly the scope and reach of the organization and the brands in a focused and strategic manner with added investment.”

Hermann Gottwald, Advisor to Zachert PE and former GM for PepsiCo and Coca-Cola in Germany, commented, “Zachert PE is committed to a long-term investment into the fascinating and growing beverage category. Together with its employees it will leverage on the huge potential of this investment.”

Details of the transaction can be found on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by NewAge Inc.

ABOUT ZACHERT PRIVATE EQUITY WWW.ZACHERT-PE.COM :

Zachert Private Equity takes over incorporated companies deemed non strategic or with short term challenges from corporate groups or owners, who do not want to invest or get involved in remodeling efforts of their own. We apply a cross-sectoral and cross-border approach, even for complex international takeovers and initial situations. We focus on a swift and professional approach to unlock value and performance.

The objective of each transaction is to expand the company and maintain the teams involved. Our focus rests on a successful remodeling and adjustment of the business model where needed. At the same time, we do not rule out strategic acquisitions as part of a buy & build strategy. As a specialized investment company, we can implement updated processes quickly and efficiently. This is the cornerstone for a successful and trusting remodeling, and keep the process constructive and positive for all involved.

ABOUT NEWAGE, INC . WWW.NEWAGE.COM/EN-US :



NewAge is a Colorado-based organic and healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to “Live Healthy.” The Company is an omni-channel distributed company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries worldwide. NewAge markets a portfolio of better-for-you products including the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, ‘Nhanced and others. The Company operates the websites www.newage.com , www.noninewage.com , and a number of other individual brand websites.