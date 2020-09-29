ST. LOUIS, MO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After compiling countless hours of research, author William M. Pistrui shares the life of his father, Traian, beginning with his immigration to the United States in 1909 at the age of nine. A man who would live to the age of 104, his extraordinary life is depicted in William’s new book, “The Immigrant”. Illustrating Traian’s upbringing in Romania and departure following a peasant revolt, this book is captivating readers with its heartfelt account of his arrival at the historic Ellis Island and assimilation into American life.

Serving as a biography and historic account of life in the early 1900’s, readers follow along as a young Traian falls in love, puts down his roots, experiences the Great Depression and works to provide for his family, in the states and in Romania. To bring the reader directly into the narrative, the book is laced together with historical facts and visual scene descriptions. Through William’s recounting of his father’s unique story, the challenges of building a new life in America are revealed.

Readers can expect a rich picture of what American life was like during these great moments in history and gain a deeper appreciation for the immigrant experience. A beautiful reminder of the traditions within Romanian culture, family remains the focus of this unforgettable story.

“My father’s story deals with family values, accepting and carrying life’s crosses, making sacrifices and achieving fulfillment,” William said. “The narrative will have special interest to the thousands of people who are researching their own family background.”

Like others who immigrated to America, Traian’s story is filled with hope, faith and big dreams. Putting forth great risk for the sake of a better life for his family, “The Immigrant” is a reminder of the bonds that tie us together and the stories that get passed down for the next generation.

“The Immigrant”

By William M. Pistrui

ISBN: 9781532092688 (softcover); 9781532092695 (hardcover)

Available at the iUniverse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

William M. Pistrui began his career with the General Motors Technical Center in Detroit before working with an architectural and engineering firm in St. Louis for ten years as an engineer and architect. He received his BS in Architectural Engineering from the University of Illinois and served as President of the St. Louis Chapter of American Institute of Architects. He founded his own firm, specializing in religious institutional projects, before merging with another construction company. He went on to form a program management firm that provided services to clients that had projects with unique problems. His last publication was “Raised Up” which focused on his upbringing during the Great Depression in a small Midwest industrial city. Now retired, he lives in St. Louis. To learn more, please visit www.williammpistrui.com

