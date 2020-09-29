NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Susco Solutions, a leading custom business software development firm, announced its inclusion on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. For more than 12 years, the Louisiana-based company has been providing businesses with the highest quality custom Microsoft-stack software and mobile workforce apps.



Founded in 2006, Susco is grounded in internal software development, providing mid-market enterprises with the work process automations required to eliminate manual tasks and reach full growth potential. Facilitating its clients’ digital transformations, Susco improves company processes and bottom lines. As one of the first three firms in Louisiana to develop mobile iOS apps, Susco became an early mover in the mobile application development space and expanded operations to include commercial mobile app development.

The development firm has built its success delivering solutions tailored to its clients’ unique business needs, offering a level of specialization commercial off-the-shelf software cannot. Backed by a team from diverse industry backgrounds, Susco is equipped with the industry knowledge necessary to design software that meets operational goals and ensures end-user adoption.

Susco’s team comprises veteran developers bringing decades of in-house experience from a variety of industries, including 60 collective years of defense construction experience and 80 collective years of insurance experience, to create intuitive software for its diverse portfolio of clients. Moreover, Susco’s strength of staff is built on a culture of personal and professional development for its team. With a heavy emphasis on holistic growth, Susco is committed to equipping employees with tools and guidance to continuously evolve, build strengths, face challenges and exceed client expectations.

Achieving a 3-year growth rate of 143%, Susco continuously expands its services to meet client needs, offering internal business software and mobile portal development to safely streamline the sharing of key data and information with employees, customers, and vendors.

“Being included on the Inc. 5000 list reflects our commitment to creating a true partnership with our clients and providing the tools needed to scale their businesses,” said Neel Sus, chief executive officer, Susco Solutions. “We’re creating software that provides solutions to real business problems and honors our core purpose of enabling people to contribute in more meaningful and fulfilling ways.”

For more information about Susco Solutions, please visit suscosolutions.com .