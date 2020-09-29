SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has strengthened its strategic alliance with VMware by expanding its managed services across VMware-based multicloud solutions. Rackspace Technology now includes support for Azure VMware Solution, Google Cloud VMware Engine, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, Dell Technologies Cloud Platform (DTCP), and VMware Tanzu.



By expanding its portfolio of VMware multicloud solutions, Rackspace Technology is working to give customers the greatest choice in integrating VMware-based private clouds into multicloud solutions. A few key benefits:

Through managed services for the key hyperscalers, customers can accelerate their move to the cloud by extending their VMware environments to AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.

Rackspace Technology becomes the first MSP partner of VMware Cloud on Dell EMC where a new Cloud Center of Excellence (COE) has been established to provide mutual customers the ideal cloud service. This important milestone validates the attraction of this local cloud service.

By providing managed services for Dell Technologies Cloud Platform (DTCP), customers benefit from a hyper-converged infrastructure based on Dell VxRail and designed specifically for VMware-based software-defined data centers. This managed solution will help to reduce costs and the operational burden of running a private cloud. Rackspace Technology is one of Dell Technologies largest global DTCP certified partners. Organizations can develop, test, and run cloud native applications alongside legacy applications on a single platform.

Delivering managed services for VMware Tanzu provides a cohesive and nimble platform to support customers’ ongoing digital transformations.

The managed services and operational expertise provided with the VMware multicloud solutions are based on VMware Cloud Foundation, which allows Rackspace Technology to provide its customers with a consistent multicloud infrastructure and operations, and enable a consistent developer experience, as customers look to move to a cloud-native architecture.

“Multi-cloud is the new reality for business, and is the cornerstone for modern application strategies,” said Fidelma Russo, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Services Business Unit, VMware. “Partners such as Rackspace Technology bring decades of VMware experience and technical acumen that can help guide customers through their digital transformation journey built on a multi-cloud foundation.”

“A key step to enabling multicloud is not only empowering our customers with the solutions that allow them access to their applications from everywhere, but to make it easy for them to move those workloads between clouds based on their business needs,” said Jeff Moyer, Senior Vice President, Private Cloud Solutions at Rackspace Technology. “By partnering with VMware, we’ve done just that. Our customers now have the ability to easily move to a multicloud environment supported by a consistent hybrid cloud foundation.”

Rackspace Technology was an original launch partner for VMware Cloud on AWS and one of the first VMware managed service providers to launch a Managed VMware Cloud on AWS offering. Additionally, Rackspace Technology offers unique external storage solution that integrates natively as a datastore with VMware Cloud on AWS allowing customers to scale storage independently from compute, reducing overall costs.

Furthering its alliance with VMware, Rackspace Technology recently expanded its Managed VMware Cloud on AWS solution to support Amazon EC2 i3en.mental and 2-host configurations, making VMware Cloud on AWS more affordable and appealing for disaster recovery and data-intensive workloads. Rackspace Technology also supports CloudHealth by VMware as part of its Platform Essentials Service Blocks.

Each service leverages Rackspace Technology’s Center of Excellence to help accelerate customers’ path to multicloud and allow them to access exceptional, cross-platform expertise and simplified operations from a single partner. The Center of Excellence draws from Rackspace Technology’s deep experience and strategic alliances with VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Google and Dell Technologies and is dedicated to developing new strategies for customers consuming multicloud services.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact

Natalie Silva

Rackspace Corporate Communications

publicrelations@rackspace.com

VMware, Tanzu, VMware Cloud, and VMware Cloud Foundation are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.