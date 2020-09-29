Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
Result of General Meeting
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that all of the resolutions proposed in the Notice of General Meeting dated 2 September 2020 were duly passed at the General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held at 41 Lothbury London EC2R 7AE at 9:00 a.m. today, 29 September 2020.
All five resolutions were passed on a poll. Resolutions 1, 2 and 3 as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 4 and 5 as special resolutions. The results of the poll on the resolutions were as follows:
|FOR
|DISCRETIONARY
|AGAINST
|Total Votes
|WITHHELD*
|Resolution No.
|No. of Votes
|No. of Votes
|No. of Votes
|% of Votes
|No. of Votes
|% of Votes
|% of Votes
|% of Votes
|1
|5,074,418
|334,196
|140,273
|5,548,887
|10,000
|91.45%
|6.02%
|2.53%
|100.00%
|2
|5,112,579
|334,196
|30,525
|5,477,300
|81,587
|93.34%
|6.10%
|0.56%
|100.00%
|3
|5,089,719
|414,047
|0
|5,503,766
|55,121
|92.48%
|7.52%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4
|4,753,586
|334,196
|355,297
|5,443,079
|115,808
|87.33%
|6.14%
|6.53%
|100.00%
|5
|5,081,441
|334,196
|48,825
|5,464,462
|94,425
|92.99%
|6.12%
|0.89%
|100.00%
*Please note that a Vote Withheld has no legal effect and will not be counted in the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
29 September 2020
