Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

Result of General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that all of the resolutions proposed in the Notice of General Meeting dated 2 September 2020 were duly passed at the General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held at 41 Lothbury London EC2R 7AE at 9:00 a.m. today, 29 September 2020.

All five resolutions were passed on a poll. Resolutions 1, 2 and 3 as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 4 and 5 as special resolutions. The results of the poll on the resolutions were as follows:

FOR DISCRETIONARY AGAINST Total Votes WITHHELD* Resolution No. No. of Votes No. of Votes No. of Votes % of Votes No. of Votes % of Votes % of Votes % of Votes 1 5,074,418 334,196 140,273 5,548,887 10,000 91.45% 6.02% 2.53% 100.00% 2 5,112,579 334,196 30,525 5,477,300 81,587 93.34% 6.10% 0.56% 100.00% 3 5,089,719 414,047 0 5,503,766 55,121 92.48% 7.52% 0.00% 100.00% 4 4,753,586 334,196 355,297 5,443,079 115,808 87.33% 6.14% 6.53% 100.00% 5 5,081,441 334,196 48,825 5,464,462 94,425 92.99% 6.12% 0.89% 100.00%

*Please note that a Vote Withheld has no legal effect and will not be counted in the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

29 September 2020

For further information please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited

Company Secretary

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

01481 733908