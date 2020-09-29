Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
Result of General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that all of the resolutions proposed in the Notice of General Meeting dated 2 September 2020 were duly passed at the General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held at 41 Lothbury London EC2R 7AE at 9:00 a.m. today, 29 September 2020.

All five resolutions were passed on a poll. Resolutions 1, 2 and 3 as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 4 and 5 as special resolutions. The results of the poll on the resolutions were as follows:

 FORDISCRETIONARYAGAINSTTotal VotesWITHHELD*
Resolution No.No. of VotesNo. of VotesNo. of Votes% of VotesNo. of Votes
 % of Votes% of Votes% of Votes  
15,074,418334,196140,2735,548,88710,000
 91.45%6.02%2.53%100.00% 
25,112,579334,19630,5255,477,30081,587
 93.34%6.10%0.56%100.00% 
35,089,719414,04705,503,76655,121
 92.48%7.52%0.00%100.00% 
44,753,586334,196355,2975,443,079115,808
 87.33%6.14%6.53%100.00% 
55,081,441334,19648,8255,464,46294,425
 92.99%6.12%0.89%100.00% 

*Please note that a Vote Withheld has no legal effect and will not be counted in the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

29 September 2020

