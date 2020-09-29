Attached is a major shareholder announcement from PAR Investment Partners LP confirming that its number of voting rights in Icelandair Group is 543,881,750 which corresponds to 1.91% of voting rights in Icelandair Group (triggering threshold: below 10% and below 5%) due to increase of share capital as previously announced.





Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is





Attachment