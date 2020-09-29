NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition) - The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN), the non-profit organization driving both education and adoption of this fiber optic technology, is showcasing its latest POL education initiatives and the Association’s recent advancements at the BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition virtual online event taking place September 29 – October 1.



As a BICSI Fall virtual event exhibitor, APOLAN is available to share member expertise and market traction in POL technologies and strategies, APOLAN membership opportunities, as well as The Association’s education and advocacy work. At this year’s virtual show, attendees have the unprecedented opportunity to connect with APOLAN at the virtual Exhibit Hall showcase. BICSI is offering complimentary admission to the show’s Exhibit Hall for all interested industry players. To register, visit https://bicsi.vfairs.com/en/registration.

“BICSI Fall has always been a strong opportunity to connect the global ICT community with APOLAN and the latest tools and services needed to advance our industry,” said Matt Miller, AECOM Technology Solutions Networks Leader and APOLAN Chairman. “As a conference exhibitor at this virtual event, we have the unique opportunity to meet with a global audience, as distance is no longer a logistical barrier. Anyone who wants to learn more about POL can do so by simply logging in and gaining access to our strong line-up of APOLAN member experts.”

As part of the virtual event, conference attendees will be able to explore the APOLAN booth with the click of their mouse. APOLAN will have subject matter experts staffing our booth at all times during Exhibit Hall hours and available to chat. Furthermore, APOLAN member companies will be available to help educate BICSI show attendees on POL technology as a time-tested and proven solution that delivers simplicity, scale and bandwidth to address current and future LAN needs. Exhibit hall hours are:

Tuesday, 29 September: 10:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, 30 September: 7:30 - 11 a.m.; Noon - 4 p.m. PT

Thursday, 1 October: 7:30 -10:30 a.m. PT



As a BICSI Fall tradition, APOLAN also hosted its two-day Masterclass: The Fundamentals of Passive Optical LAN during the BICSI Fall pre-conference. APOLAN seminar experts, Matt Miller, Technology Solutions Networks Leader at AECOM and APOLAN Chairman; Chad Hines, Senior Engineering Project Manager at ITConnect Inc.; and Thomas Ruvarac, President of The Association for Passive Optical LAN led the two-day seminar, provided cabling design, installation and IT professionals with an overview of the value, architecture, design and powering considerations for POL technology. For more information about this and future training sessions, visit https://apolanglobal.org/category/events/

For more information about the Association for Passive Optical LAN visit http://www.apolanglobal.org.

About t he Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN)

The Association for Passive Optical LAN is a non-profit organization that is driving adoption and educating the market about the technical and economic advantages of passive optical LAN technology. Through its membership, which is comprised of manufacturers, distributors, integrators and consulting companies actively involved in the marketplace, the Association hopes to help designers, engineers, architects, building owners, CIOs and IT departments implement and successfully use passive optical LAN. For more information, visit http://www.apolanglobal.org/

