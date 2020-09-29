She Represents: 44 Women Who Are Changing Politics . . . and the World

She Represents: 44 Women Who Are Changing Politics . . . and the World

She Represents: 44 Women Who Are Changing Politics . . . and the World

She Represents: 44 Women Who Are Changing Politics . . . and the World

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for election season, She Represents: 44 Women Who Are Changing Politics . . . and the World written by Caitlin Donohue and published by Zest Books™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group, sheds light on the motivations, goals, strengths, and even missteps of the most powerful women in the political sphere.

In a complicated political era when the United States feels divided, women are being elected at record rates and government is beginning to more accurately reflect the people it represents. Each of the forty-four women characterized in this illustrated book has demonstrated her strengths in political and community leadership, both in the United States and around the world. Written in an approachable, journalistic tone and rounded out by beautiful color portraits, history, key political processes, and thought-provoking quotes, this book will inspire and encourage women everywhere to enact change in their own communities and to pursue opportunities in public affairs.

She Represents shows readers what the road to power looks like for women in modern times and includes politicians in the media spotlight such as Kamala Harris, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, and Betsy DeVos. This diverse and inclusive collection is a must-have title for teens who want to make a difference in their world.

Advance Praise for She Represents:

“[T]he book strikes a political balance while integrating diverse figures…A timely introduction for budding feminists.” —Booklist

“[T]his richly diverse and well-sourced work is conversational and lively. A must have title.” —Kirkus Reviews

“[H]ighlights a variety of prominent, international women leaders who have made major political and social contributions to their countries…[E]specially useful for school projects or for those interested in politics. Recommended for purchase.” —School Library Journal

Follow us online:

Blog: lernerbooks.blog

Twitter: @LernerBooks

Facebook: Lerner Publishing Group

About the Publisher

Zest Books™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group, is a leader in young adult nonfiction, publishing books on entertainment, history, science, health, fashion, and life advice.

She Represents

September 2020

$37.32 Hardcover

$16.99 Paperback

eBook Also Available

Ages 13–18

HC: 978-1-5415-7900-2

PB: 978-1-5415-7901-9

216 Pages ● 6 x 9

Media contacts:

Lindsay Matvick

Publicity Manager

800-328-4929, x385

lmatvick@lernerbooks.com

To Purchase: Visit your local bookstore, order by phone at 800-328-4929, or visit us at lernerbooks.com.

Attachments

Lindsay Matvick Lerner Publishing Group 800-328-4929 lmatvick@lernerbooks.com