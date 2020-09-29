New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957304/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.3% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 29% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $200.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.4% CAGR
The Cellular M2M Connections and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$200.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$620 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.2% and 23.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.1% CAGR.
Transport & Logistics Segment to Record 32% CAGR
In the global Transport & Logistics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 31.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$47.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$333 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$427.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 114-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
