6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.3% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 29% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $200.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.4% CAGR



The Cellular M2M Connections and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$200.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$620 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.2% and 23.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.1% CAGR.



Transport & Logistics Segment to Record 32% CAGR



In the global Transport & Logistics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 31.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$47.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$333 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$427.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 114-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AT&T, Inc.

China Telecom Corporation Ltd.

EE Limited

Sprint Corporation

Verizon Communications, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cellular M2M Connections and Services Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cellular M2M Connections and Services Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 4: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 6: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Transport & Logistics (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 8: Transport & Logistics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Energy & Utilities (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Energy & Utilities (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Manufacturing (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 14: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Cellular M2M Connections and Services

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 18: Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cellular

M2M Connections and Services in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 22: Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 23: Chinese Demand for Cellular M2M Connections and

Services in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Chinese Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 26: European Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: European Cellular M2M Connections and Services

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 28: European Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 29: Cellular M2M Connections and Services Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 30: French Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and

2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 33: Italian Demand for Cellular M2M Connections and

Services in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Italian Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 35: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cellular M2M Connections and Services in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 37: Rest of Europe Cellular M2M Connections and Services

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 38: Rest of Europe Cellular M2M Connections and Services

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 39: Cellular M2M Connections and Services Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 40: Asia-Pacific Cellular M2M Connections and Services

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 41: Rest of World Cellular M2M Connections and Services

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 42: Rest of World Cellular M2M Connections and Services

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

