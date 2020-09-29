Reno, NV, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Sierra North announces that three of their client communities and one of their on-site managers have been recognized by the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Nevada chapter for their outstanding achievements.

Associa Sierra North managed community, Saddle Ridge Unit Owners’ Association, won the Outstanding Small Association of the Year award. This growing Toll Brothers resort-style community in South Reno consists of 459 single-family homes and features a staffed gate, tennis courts, swimming pools, and a clubhouse.

The Outstanding Large Association of the Year was presented to Associa Sierra North client community, Wingfield Springs Community Association. Wingfield Springs is a 2,642 single-family home property located in Sparks, Nevada. Centered around Red Hawk Golf and Resort, community members have access to two golf courses, a swim and fitness center, a special events venue, and fine dining. The community is surrounded by mountain ranges and desert scenery and features recreational trails.

Sam Reagle, treasurer for another Associa Sierra North managed community, ArrowCreek Homeowners Association, won Association Board Member of the Year. ArrowCreek is a prestigious community with 1,089 lots, featuring open space and great views, including those of the local golf course. Mr. Reagle was recognized for his continued dedication and leadership.

Associa Sierra North team member, Piper Cates, was announced as the On-Site Manager of the Year. Ms. Cates has been involved in the property management industry since 2011. A dedicated community association leader and supervising community manager, she plays a critical role in educating, supporting, and molding upcoming community managers. Ms. Cates has served on several CAI committees and contributed articles to the CAI magazine. She was awarded this year for her continued commitment to her communities and residents.

The Community Associations Institute is an international organization whose goal is to foster vibrant, competent, responsive community associations that promote harmony, community, and responsible citizenship. Associations nominated by CAI members for award recognition are reviewed by a panel of judges based on their contribution to the industry.

“These CAI achievements are a direct result of the dedication and passion to serve by board members, committees, staff, and our Associa managers,” stated Debora Costa, Associa Sierra North president. “We were confident in the nominations. It’s always a privilege to partner with and support the best associations in all of Nevada.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com