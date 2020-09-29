Toronto, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greenbelt Foundation is pleased to announce three new grant projects that improve access to recreation in the Greenbelt over the coming months. Ontario’s Greenbelt provides opportunities for residents to get outside, maintain healthy, active lifestyles, and enjoy nature safely during COVID-19 this fall. These projects will also contribute to rural economic recovery from COVID-19 by drawing visitors to rural businesses, which are open for patronage.

“These grants contribute to providing residents and visitors of the Greenbelt with safe access to its varied natural and cultural landscape,” says Edward McDonnell, CEO of Greenbelt Foundation. “With support from the Government of Ontario, the Greenbelt Foundation is committed to helping Ontario residents take full advantage of the unique recreational benefits that the Greenbelt provides to our region and its rural economies, while remaining diligent about COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”

Culinary Tourism Alliance will create a digital resource that helps travellers in the Greater Golden Horseshoe to plan and access some of the Greenbelt’s best food and beverage destinations, including local-food restaurants, rural microbreweries, and wineries.

"We are thrilled to be working in collaboration with the Greenbelt Foundation to develop delicious discovery routes that will connect users of the Greenbelt's trails and cycling routes to hyper-local tastes of place,” says Rebecca Mackenzie, President and CEO of the Culinary Tourism Alliance.

Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association’s—EcoAdventures Program takes visitors in the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Reserve on eye-opening nature-based adventures, while learning about this uniquely beautiful natural area of global ecological and geological significance.

“Nature rejuvenates!” says Elizabeth Thorn, Chair of the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association. “The Greenbelt Foundation’s support for EcoAdventures helps visitors safely enjoy outdoor fun in their bubble groups while discovering why this area, which is part of Ontario’s Greenbelt, is a UN designated World Biosphere Reserve.”

Waterfront Regeneration Trust will develop and execute a digital promotion campaign focused on the 1,000km Greenbelt Route and the broader Great Lakes Waterfront Trail, in order to target new and experienced cyclists and promote access to these world-class cycling opportunities in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

“The pandemic has pushed people outside and sparked soaring interest in cycling,” says Marlaine Koehler, Executive Director of Waterfront Regeneration Trust. “Between the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail, the Greenbelt Route and its connections, there are over 1200 KM of great coastal and countryside cycling that are mapped, signed, and near to home. The generous support of the Greenbelt Foundation will connect cyclists to these experiences and help support communities connected by the two routes.”

About Greenbelt Foundation:

Greenbelt Foundation is a charitable organization, solely dedicated to ensuring the Greenbelt remains permanent, protected and prosperous. We make the right investments in its interconnected natural, agricultural and economic systems, to ensure a working, thriving Greenbelt for all. Ontario's Greenbelt is the world's largest, with over two million acres of farmland, forests, wetlands and rivers working together to provide clean air, fresh water, and a reliable local food source.

