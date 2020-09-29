CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schaefer Systems International, Inc., a leader in reusable packaging, automation and material handling systems, announced today that the company is rolling out Clear Stream for its reusable container product line to help rid the oceans of rigid plastic waste. The Clear Stream program is launching as part of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders initiative, which SSI SCHAEFER has been selected as the only global material handling company to participate. The Clear Stream program provides a sustainable vision put forth from SSI SCHAEFER and its clients—preserving the world’s oceans.

As our clients implement sustainability measures into their process, the Clear Stream option meets or exceeds specific criteria. This program enables a more sustainable supply chain throughout the manufacturing process. While reusable packaging from SSI SCHAEFER already provides a sustainable closed loop transport supply chain, this type of program adds additional sustainability efforts. At its core, this program helps preserve our oceans by transforming consumer plastic waste into reusable, viable products for material handling.

“We’re committed to sustainability and our Clear Stream program, which enables our clients to meet or succeed their sustainability goals,” stated Andy Schumacher, Vice President of Packaging Systems Division of Schaefer Systems International, Inc. “Clear Stream falls within the SSI Sustainable Initiatives, and when combined with our other sustainability programs like our recycling buyback program, it’s a win-win combination for our clients and our planet,” continued Schumacher.

The SSI SCHAEFER Clear Stream program incorporates ocean-bound plastic that is found in traditional post-consumer resin, which is taken often from at-risk areas to keep plastics from reaching our beaches and waterways. In turn, this versatile program continues to provide a sustainable option for material handling within the supply chain for manufacturing.

About SSI Schaefer Systems International:

Schaefer Systems International, Inc. provides storage, materials handling, logistics, warehouse software, reusable packaging, and waste technology solutions to businesses throughout North America. Schaefer Systems International designs and manufacturers innovative intralogistics storage and picking solutions for all types of industries as well as plastic containers, pallets, and waste and recycling carts. Schaefer Systems International is part of the SSI SCHAEFER Group, a global leader in logistics and materials handling founded in 1937 with offices and plants in over 70 countries and employees over 10,000. For more information, visit ssitote.com.

Media Contact

Sharon Wahrmund

sharon.wahrmund@ssi-schaefer.com

704-944-4511

ssi-schaefer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/873a9d6a-69e9-4e81-acbd-a52b8b9f43bf