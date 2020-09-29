New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low-Emission Vehicle Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957296/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.6% CAGR to reach US$27.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nickel Metal Hydride segment is readjusted to a revised 25.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global Low-Emission Vehicle market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 32.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Low-Emission Vehicle market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.71% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$62.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 32.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.7% and 23.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$62.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Lithium Ion Segment Corners a 54.5% Share in 2020



In the global Lithium Ion segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 26.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$23.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$118.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$45.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 28.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BMW AG

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Kia Motors Corporation

Mitsubishi Motor Corporation

Tesla, Inc.

Volkswagen AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Low-Emission Vehicle Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

