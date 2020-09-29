SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propel , the only product success platform built on the cloud, announced a final line-up of speakers and customer panels for Propulsion 2020. The digital conference is dedicated to connecting product professionals to industry experts, matching new value chain problems with answers in the cloud, and providing expert insight across a variety of topics that impact us all. Propulsion 2020 includes keynotes by Geoffrey Moore, acclaimed author of Crossing the Chasm and Zone to Win, who will share insights on how businesses must evolve to the new age of the customer. Bruce Mehlman, political pundit and lobbyist, will discuss how 2020 is accelerating the future and what to expect in the weeks leading up to the U.S. election. Additional keynotes include Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager Todd Ahlsten and best-selling author (Growth IQ) and What’s Next! Podcast host Tiffani Bova.



Added to the first day agenda is Lee Hawkins, prominent Wall Street Journal news editor, reporter, and author of the forthcoming book, NOBODY'S SLAVE: How Uncovering My Family's History Set Me Free. Hawkins will be interviewed by Bruce Roussell, CIO of Dow Jones, and will discuss how his family’s story has driven a deeper understanding of how history has created a multi-generational impact on racial inequality and disparities in America.

"Leaders today are engrossed in one of the most challenging and transformative years for business in recent history. With Propulsion 2020, we wanted to bring together thought leaders and experts who can provide advice to help companies thrive in this environment and plan their future success," said Ray Hein, co-founder and CEO of Propel. “I want to thank our customers, thought leaders, and partners for sharing so much actionable insights and real world experience at our first conference."

Day 2 will kick off with an in-depth discussion with Hein, analyst and strategist Bruce Richardson, and technologist and digital transformation coach Joanne Friedman exploring challenges facing manufacturers, explain why technology has become vital to their success, and provide recommendations on business and platform strategies. After their session, participants can choose to view the customer sessions in either the Core Manufacturing or Health and Life Sciences tracks. All sessions and customer panels will be recorded and accessible after the event.

Propulsion 2020 is taking place October 13-14 and is open to the public free of charge. The product roadmap and Tech Day on October 15 are open to current Propel customers only.

To register for Propulsion 2020, visit https://events.propelplm.com/

