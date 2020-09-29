Bronx, NY, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September, 29 2020 -- (Bronx, NY) -- Essen Health Care, the largest privately owned multispecialty medical network based in the Bronx, has received Accreditation for Office-Based Surgery (OBS) from The Joint Commission (TJC). This national designation recognizes Essen Health Care’s proficiency in the administration of new, innovative procedures that improve circulation, fix block arteries, and reduce chronic pain in the back, neck and knee and support the reduction of post-operative pain for its patients.

“Essen Health Care is proud to receive this well-deserved accreditation and to bring this level of care to our Bronx community,” says Sumir Sahgal, MD, Founder and Chief Medical Officer. “It further demonstrates our commitment to the highest level of patient safety and care and acknowledges our program with a national benchmark of quality.”

In a 2018 report by the Community Health Prevention Institute, in less than 10 years, New York City has seen a 55% increase in diabetes-related foot amputations among patients known to have diabetes; this includes an almost 60% increase in the Bronx, the borough with the highest rate of diabetic foot amputation.

“In addition to reducing chronic pain for members our community, Essen Health Care is in a unique position to reduce a major problem, which is the high amputation rate in the Bronx,” says Ananth Shankar, MD FACC RPVI, Director, Cardiovascular Division. “With this accreditation, we will also be offering endovascular treatment for our patients, which will ultimately lead to a lower amputation rate. Our focus is on wellness, prevention and early intervention. This is a prime example of how our commitment to excellence will serve the overall health of our community,” he adds.

Office-Based Surgery services for patients are available at 1775 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10453.

To schedule an appointment, community members may call the office directly, 718-299-4300 or go to www.essenhealthcare.com to book an appointment online. Walk-in visits are also available, and we are open Monday – Friday, 9am-5pm.

About Essen Health Care

Founded in 1999, Essen Health Care is a growing community healthcare network and group practice with over 150 primary and specialty care physicians and 100+ advanced clinicians providing high quality, compassionate, and accessible medical care to over 100,0000 of the most vulnerable and under-served residents of New York State. Guided by a population health model of care, Essen has five integrated clinical divisions offering primary care, urgent care and specialty services, as well as nursing home staffing and care management. All clinical services are offered via telehealth, 29 office practices and clinics as well as house calls. Essen is dedicated to ensuring the quality of care for all patients and has been designated a ‘Level 3 Patient Centered Medical Home’ by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

