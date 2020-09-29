Boca Raton, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, 29 September 2020. Tarsus, the global B2B events and media group, has announced that it is bolstering its key medical division with further investment into the growing dermatological market. The Tarsus Medical portfolio currently boasts a number of key brands including Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC), A4M|MMI, Painweek and LivDerm.

Recognising the ongoing growth and importance of dermatology and in particular the expansion opportunities presented by the pediatric dermatology market, Tarsus has now announced it has acquired the full rights to the Masters of Pediatric Dermatology (MOPD) brand and event and will continue to work with MOPD founder and chair, Dr. Lawrence A. Schachner, M.D., going forward. LivDerm, the leading medical education hub dedicated to revolutionizing dermatology education will incorporate both MOPD and the South Beach Symposium along with innovative and integrated education across the dermatology spectrum for practicing clinicians.

The pediatric dermatology market, particularly in the US, is one that is characterised by ever-increasing demand coupled with a shortage of certified dermatologists. The critical need for pediatric dermatology is evidenced by extended wait times for appointments and the growing demand for practitioners meaning that increased training pathways, career development and educational opportunities in the field are much-needed. Workforce expansion and continuing medical education will be vital to ensuring more timely patient care, while also supporting research and education in this emerging field.

In addition to growing the MOPD event, which takes place annually alongside the South Beach Symposium giving practitioners access to a broad dermatology curriculum, the Tarsus Medical division will also focus on initiatives that will help to meet the demand for certification and education in pediatric dermatology through standalone education events, CME courses and focussed meetings with local dermatology chapters, both in-person and online.

Dr. Lawrence A. Schachner, M.D., Founder and Chair of Masters of Pediatric Dermatology shared his thoughts on the newly-announced partnership: “I’m so pleased to be continuing to work with Tarsus Medical on the MOPD brand, events and educational content. I believe that extending our relationship and the additional investment represented by this collaboration will provide the infrastructure needed to develop critical resources for the growing pediatric dermatology market.”

Douglas Emslie, Group CEO of Tarsus highlighted the strategic importance of the deal: “I’m incredibly proud of our medical division and the hugely successful business we have built serving various therapeutic areas – it’s an area where we are continuing to see plenty of traction and growth, even in the wake of Covid-19. This deal is of significant strategic importance to us and the future development of the portfolio as it presents even more opportunities to build the well-respected MOPD brand and related events – enabling us to better support the dermatology community.”

The MOPD Symposium will take place February 4-5, 2021, both in-person and virtually allowing all attendees to participate in educational sessions and networking engagements with industry colleagues. The 2021 MOPD Symposium will allow attendees to understand the latest treatment approaches, protocols, procedures and tools needed to support children with dermatologic conditions and provide more personalised care for this specific population of younger patients.

