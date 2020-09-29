Boston, MA, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Partners , a national financial planning and registered investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Three Cords Wealth Management Advisors has chosen our growth-focused partnership model after more than two years of vetting industry options. The Houston, Texas wealth management team departs Northwestern Mutual and will adopt the fee-only RIA model, selecting Fidelity as their custodian of record.

The deal adds the first Texas team to the national financial planning, advisory and CPA network, and edges Integrated past $8B in total advisory and brokerage assets. The RIA side of the firm continues trending as the fastest growing segment of the organization.

“Nothing pleases me more than adding a team that has made the industry rounds, kicking the tires at other firms, doing their proper due diligence,” said Paul Saganey, founder and CEO, Integrated. “And in this case the process took Three Cords two full years to complete, because it is a huge decision. So, the fact that we found ourselves so aligned with this amazing team is especially gratifying. Welcome aboard!”

The Three Cords team numbers eight individuals, led by principals Kevin Kyle, Jody Johnston, and Bryce Burch. Kayla Davenport, Georgia Robinson, Megan Garcia, Kyle Fritz and Betty Wohlgemuth join as well.

“We’re a very close, family-oriented unit,” said Kevin Kyle, principal, financial advisor. “This was a crucial decision for us, as it impacts not only our lives, but those of our families and clients as well. We looked at wirehouses, IBDs, starting our own RIA, other models. . . and we kept coming back to Integrated. For many reasons, this was the ideal fit for us, not least of which are the various growth accelerators.”

Three Cords chose Integrated for the following three reasons:

A similar background, with emphasis placed on comprehensive financial planning for clients A shared goal of always looking for ways to add more value for clients, as a fiduciary A desire to tap into the growth drivers Integrated has spent over two decades nurturing into ‘must-haves’ for advisors determined to take their businesses to the next level

“This team has been successful under a certain operational model for many years but have always maintained a healthy curiosity with regard to the power of true independence. It will be a thrill to witness their full immersion into the RIA channel, and all of the opportunities and joys it has to offer advisors of their caliber,” said Rob Sandrew, head of advisor recruiting, Integrated.

Media inquiries: Jason Lahita – jason@streetcredpr.com

To discreetly inquire about what joining our growth-oriented culture can look like for you as a financial advisor, please contact: Rob Sandrew rob.sandrew@integrated-partners.com or Keith Frasier keith.frasier@integrated-partners.com

###

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With one hundred and fifty advisors, one hundred and twenty-seven CPAs and forty-five regional offices across the United States, and more than eight billion in brokerage and advisory assets, Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, family office platform, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

Investment advice offered through Integrated Financial Partners, a registered investment advisor and separate entity.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

# # #

Attachments

Jason Lahita Integrated Partners 9734607837 jason.lahita@integrated-partners.com