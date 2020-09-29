

HiPay: Availability of the 2020 first half financial Report



Paris, September 29, 2020: HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 – HIPAY), the fintech specialized in Omnichannel payment solutions, announces the availability of its legal document.

The french financial report for the first half of 2020 was made available to shareholders in the Investors section of the company's website (https://hipay.com/en/investors). Only available in French.



Next financial communication: October 29th, 2020 – Quarter 3 Results



About HiPay HiPay is a global payment provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we participate in our merchants’ growth by bringing them a 360° vision of their activities.

More information on hipay.com and find us on LinkedIn

HiPay Group is listed on the Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0012821916 - Mnemo: HIPAY).

Press Contact



Emmanuel Chaumeau press@hipay.com

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy HIPAY securities. If you would like more complete information about HiPay Group, please refer to our website hipay.com, Investors section. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although HiPay Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of this press release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. HiPay Group operates in a highly evolving sector in which new risk factors may emerge. HiPay Group does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or other circumstances.

