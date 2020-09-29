New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Voltage Motors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957291/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.IE 1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.4% CAGR to reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IE 2 segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.2% share of the global Low Voltage Motors market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Low Voltage Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.86% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027.
IE 3 Segment Corners a 38% Share in 2020
In the global IE 3 segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957291/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Low Voltage Motors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage Motors
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for IE 1 by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for IE 1 by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for IE 1 by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for IE 2 by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for IE 2 by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for IE 2 by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for IE 3 by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for IE 3 by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for IE 3 by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for IE 4 by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for IE 4 by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for IE 4 by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Efficiency
Classes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Efficiency Classes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Efficiency
Classes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial HVAC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial HVAC by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial HVAC by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region
- USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Use
Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Use Verticals
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Low Voltage Motors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage Motors
by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other
Efficiency Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency
Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IE
1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency Classes for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage Motors
by End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining,
Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by End-Use
Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining, Utilities
and Other End-Use Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining, Utilities and Other
End-Use Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other
Efficiency Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency
Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IE
1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency Classes for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage,
Mining, Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining,
Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining, Utilities and Other
End-Use Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other
Efficiency Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency
Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IE
1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency Classes for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage,
Mining, Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining,
Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining, Utilities and Other
End-Use Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other
Efficiency Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: China Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency
Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IE
1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency Classes for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage,
Mining, Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 56: China Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining,
Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining, Utilities and Other
End-Use Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Low Voltage Motors Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other
Efficiency Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency
Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IE
1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency Classes for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage,
Mining, Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining,
Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining, Utilities and Other
End-Use Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other
Efficiency Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: France Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency
Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IE
1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency Classes for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage,
Mining, Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 71: France Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining,
Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining, Utilities and Other
End-Use Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other
Efficiency Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency
Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IE
1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency Classes for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage,
Mining, Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining,
Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining, Utilities and Other
End-Use Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other
Efficiency Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency
Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IE
1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency Classes for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage,
Mining, Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining,
Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining, Utilities and Other
End-Use Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage Motors
by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other
Efficiency Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency
Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IE
1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency Classes for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage Motors
by End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining,
Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by End-Use
Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining, Utilities
and Other End-Use Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining, Utilities and Other
End-Use Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other
Efficiency Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency
Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IE
1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency Classes for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage,
Mining, Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining,
Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining, Utilities and Other
End-Use Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other
Efficiency Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency
Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IE
1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency Classes for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage,
Mining, Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining,
Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining, Utilities and Other
End-Use Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Motors by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and
Other Efficiency Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Low Voltage
Motors by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other
Efficiency Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage
Motors by Efficiency Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency Classes
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Motors by End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food &
Beverage, Mining, Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Low Voltage
Motors by End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage,
Mining, Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage
Motors by End-Use Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining, Utilities
and Other End-Use Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Motors by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage
Motors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Motors by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and
Other Efficiency Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors
by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other
Efficiency Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage
Motors by Efficiency Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency Classes
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Motors by End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food &
Beverage, Mining, Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors
by End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining,
Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage
Motors by End-Use Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining, Utilities
and Other End-Use Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other
Efficiency Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 119: Australia Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency
Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 120: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors
by Efficiency Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency Classes for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 121: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage,
Mining, Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 122: Australia Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining,
Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 123: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors
by End-Use Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining, Utilities and Other
End-Use Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
INDIA
Table 124: India Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other
Efficiency Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 125: India Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency
Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 126: India 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
Efficiency Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IE
1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and Other Efficiency Classes for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 127: India Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage
Motors by End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage,
Mining, Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 128: India Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining,
Utilities and Other End-Use Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 129: India 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Motors by
End-Use Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial HVAC, Food & Beverage, Mining, Utilities and Other
End-Use Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Motors by Efficiency Class - IE 1, IE 2, IE 3, IE 4 and
Other Efficiency Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 131: South Korea Historic Review for Low Voltage Motors
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957291/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: