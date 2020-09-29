NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director of the Company, has purchased 3,882 Class 'A' Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company has also been advised that Yvonne von Hodenberg, a person closely associated with Wilken von Hodenberg, has purchased 3,882 Ordinary Shares in the Company.





Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Wilken von Hodenberg



2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

Identification code

GG00B1ZBD492

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) GBP 9.60

Volume(s) 3,882







d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume 3,882

- Price GBP 9.60 per share

- Principal Amount GBP 37,267.20



e) Date of the transaction

24 September 2020



f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market













1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Yvonne von Hodenberg



2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Yvonne von Hodenberg is a person closely associated with Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director and PDMR of NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited



b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

Identification code

GG00B1ZBD492



b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) GBP 9.60

Volume(s) 3,882







d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 3,882

- Price GBP 9.60 per share

- Principal Amount GBP 37,267,20





e) Date of the transaction

24 September 2020







f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market