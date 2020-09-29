New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Temperature Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957290/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027. Powder-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Low Temperature Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957290/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Expanding Demand from End-Use Industries Fuels Growth in the
Low Temperature Coatings Market
Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market: An Overview
Competition
Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
Global Competitor Market Shares
Low Temperature Coating Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Promise of Higher Energy Savings Owing to Reduced Cure
Temperatures Spurs Growth in Low-Temperature Coatings Market
Eco-Friendly Attribute Compared to Traditional Liquid Coatings
Propels Demand for Low-Temperature Coatings Market
Low Temperature PVD Surface Coatings Play a Vital Part in
Extending Mold Die Life
Innovative Low Temperature Curing Powder Coatings Offers Higher
Process Efficiency and Expands Application Base
Low-Temperature Coatings: Significant Impact on Product Finishing
Bio-based Low Temperature Coatings: Eco-friendly and
Sustainable Alternatives to Petroleum-based Resins
Lightweighting Trend and Protecting Components against
Corrosion and Wear Drive Demand for Low Temperature Coatings
in Automotive Industry
Polyurethane Low Temperature Coatings Find Use in Auto Refinish
Applications
Ferrari Unveils Low-Bake Paint Technology
Low-Temperature Polymer Technology with Faster Curing Capability
Low Temperature Coatings Vital to Meet the Aggressive Operating
Environments of Heavy Duty Equipment
Advances in Low Temperature Coatings Formulations: Meeting
Needs of Low-Operating Temperature SOFCs
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Coatings: An Introduction
Low Temperature Coatings
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Low Temperature Coatings Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Low Temperature Coatings Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Powder-Based (Coating) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Powder-Based (Coating) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Powder-Based (Coating) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Liquid-Based (Coating) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Liquid-Based (Coating) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Liquid-Based (Coating) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Heavy-duty Equipment (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Heavy-duty Equipment (End-Use Industry) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Heavy-duty Equipment (End-Use Industry) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Architectural (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Architectural (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Architectural (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Low Temperature Coating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Low Temperature Coatings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Low Temperature Coatings Market in the United States
by Coating: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Low Temperature Coatings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Low Temperature Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 30: Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Low Temperature Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Low Temperature Coatings Historic Market
Review by Coating in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Low Temperature Coatings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Low Temperature Coatings: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low
Temperature Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020
to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Low Temperature Coatings Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 42: Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Low Temperature Coatings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Low Temperature Coatings Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Low Temperature Coatings Market by Coating:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Low Temperature Coatings in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Low Temperature Coatings Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Low Temperature Coating Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Low Temperature Coatings Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Low Temperature Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020-2027
Table 53: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Europe in US$
Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Low Temperature Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 56: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Low Temperature Coatings Market in France by Coating:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Low Temperature Coatings Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Analysis
by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Low Temperature Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Low Temperature Coatings Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Low Temperature Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Low Temperature Coatings Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 69: Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Low Temperature Coatings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Low Temperature Coatings Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Low Temperature Coatings Market by Coating:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Low Temperature Coatings in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Low Temperature Coatings Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Low Temperature Coatings:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Coating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Low Temperature Coatings Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low
Temperature Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020
to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Low Temperature Coatings Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 81: Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Low Temperature Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Low Temperature Coatings Historic Market
Review by Coating in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Low Temperature Coatings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Low Temperature Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Russia by Coating:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Low Temperature Coatings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Low Temperature Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Low Temperature Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020-2027
Table 95: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Low Temperature Coatings Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 98: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Low Temperature Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 101: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific by
Coating: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Low Temperature Coatings Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Low Temperature Coatings Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Low Temperature Coatings Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Low Temperature Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Low Temperature Coatings Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 114: Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Low Temperature Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Low Temperature Coatings Historic Market
Review by Coating in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Low Temperature Coatings Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Low Temperature Coatings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 119: Low Temperature Coatings Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Low Temperature Coatings Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Coating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Low Temperature Coatings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 123: Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Low Temperature Coatings Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Low Temperature Coatings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 126: Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Low Temperature
Coatings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Coating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low Temperature Coatings Market
Share Analysis by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Low Temperature Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low Temperature Coatings Market
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 132: Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Low Temperature Coatings Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Low Temperature Coatings Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Low Temperature Coatings Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Coating for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: Low Temperature Coatings Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Low Temperature Coatings Market by
Coating: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Low Temperature Coatings
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Low Temperature Coatings Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Low Temperature Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020-2027
Table 143: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Low Temperature Coatings Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 146: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Brazil by
Coating: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Low Temperature Coatings Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Low Temperature Coatings Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Low Temperature Coatings Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Low Temperature Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Low Temperature Coatings Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 159: Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Low Temperature Coatings
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coating:
2020 to 2027
Table 161: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Rest of Latin
America by Coating: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Low Temperature Coatings
Market Share Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Low Temperature Coatings
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 164: Low Temperature Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 165: Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Low Temperature Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 167: Low Temperature Coatings Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Low Temperature Coatings Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Low Temperature Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Low Temperature Coatings Historic
Market by Coating in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Low Temperature Coatings Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Low Temperature Coatings Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Low Temperature Coatings Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Low Temperature Coatings Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Low Temperature Coatings: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low
Temperature Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020
to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Low Temperature Coatings Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 180: Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Low Temperature Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020-2027
Table 182: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Israel in US$
Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Low Temperature Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 185: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Low Temperature Coatings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Low Temperature Coatings Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Low Temperature Coatings Market by
Coating: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Low Temperature Coatings in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Low Temperature Coatings Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Low Temperature Coatings Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Coating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Low Temperature Coatings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 195: Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Low Temperature Coatings Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Low Temperature Coatings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2012-2019
Table 198: Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Coating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Low Temperature Coatings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Low Temperature Coatings Market
Share Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Low Temperature Coatings Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 204: Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Low Temperature Coatings Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Low Temperature Coatings Market in Africa by
Coating: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Low Temperature Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Low Temperature Coatings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Low Temperature Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Low Temperature Coatings Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957290/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: