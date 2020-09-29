Pune, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) in retail market size is expected to reach USD 23.32 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period. The growing transformation in businesses owing to acceptance of integrated automation systems will have a tremendous impact on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offerings (Solution, Services), By Function (Operation-Focused, Customer-Facing), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 3.01 billion in 2019.

The whole world is battling with the novel coronavirus, leaving numerous industries in distraught. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this market,







please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-retail-market-101968





The report on AI in Retail Market highlights:

Grand analysis of the market

Vital insights into the industry

All-inclusive data about dominant regions

Important information about competitors

COVID-19 effect on the market

Market Driver:

Trending AI-Driven Chatbots in Retail Industry to Drive Market

The growing focus towards enriched loyal customer base in the retail industry will spur opportunities for the market. Companies are constantly implementing strategies to offer personalized experiences and in turn, attain loyalty and customer engagement. The rising use of AI-powered chatbots for enhanced user experience will effectively enable expansion of the market. The escalating popularity of online and in-store chatbots is expected to contribute positively to the AI in retail market. The chatbots can resolve shopping-related queries of customers using AI-configured algorithms for quick and easy responses. The advantages of chatbots such as personalized and, on-demand support and suggestions for enhanced user experience will subsequently favor the industry.





Get Sample PDF Brochure - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-retail-market-101968





Elevated AI Demand to Facilitate Business During COVID-19

The rising application of AI due to its convivence and user-friendliness will aid the development of the market amid coronavirus. The major shift in the retail shopping patterns of customers has led to substantial use of e-commerce and online shopping websites. This has resulted in the popularity of AI in retail shopping among companies. The surging online sales will consequently promote the market during the pandemic. Besides, the growing proclivity of customers towards AI-based shopping experience will uplift the market potential.

Regional Analysis :

Rising Investment in AI Research to Augment Growth in Europe

The market in Europe is expected to witness a growth rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large retail supply chain. The rising use of artificial intelligence and AR/VR solutions in the apparel industry will further drive the market in the region. Moreover, the growing investments in artificial intelligence research by major companies will create numerous opportunities for the market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to rise tremendously during the forecast period due to the emerging e-commerce companies in countries such as India and China.





Speak To Analyst - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-retail-market-101968





Key Development:

April 2019: Warby Parker, an American online retailer of prescription glasses and sunglasses announced that it will provide virtual try-on features to its customers. The technology allows them to try-on virtual frames by using augmented reality (AR) which overlays computer-generated images (frames) into real-world images.

List Of Key Companies in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market:

Amazon.com, Inc. (Seattle, Washington, United States)

Google LLC (Mountain View, California, United States)

IBM Corporation (Armonk, New York, United States)

Intel Corporation (Santa Clara, California, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Redmond, Washington, United States)

Nvidia Corporation (Santa Clara, California, United States)

Oracle Corporation (Redwood City, California, United States)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (San Francisco, California, United States)

BloomReach, Inc. (Mountain View, United States)

Sentient Technologies (San Francisco, California, United States)

Conversica Inc. (Foster City, California, United States)

Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited (San Francisco, California, United States)

ViSenze Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Baidu Inc. (Beijing, China)

CognitiveScale Inc (Austin, Texas, United States)

Inbenta Technologies (Foster City, California, United States)

NEXT IT Corp. (Redwood City, California, United States)

RetailNext Inc. (San Jose, California, United States)





Quick Buy - Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101968





Table of Content –

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Offering (Value) Solution Services By Function (Value) Operations-Focused Customer-Facing By Technology (Value) Computer Vision Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..





Ask For Customization- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-retail-market-101968





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Internet of Things (IoT) in Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution and Services), By Application (Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking and Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management, Emergency and Incident Management and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Industrial Automation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware and Software), By Industry (Discrete Industry and Process Industry), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Retail Cloud Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Model Type (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service and Software as a Service), By Deployment (Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud), By Solution (Supply Chain Management, Workforce Management, Customer Management, Reporting & Analytics, Data Security, Omni-Channel), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium and Large Enterprise) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

5G Small Cell Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Residential & SOHO, Enterprises and Others), By Communication Infrastructure (Femtocell, Metrocell, Picocell and Microcell), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com