ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera AS (NOTC: KALERA, Bloomberg: KSLLF), today announced its engagement of financial advisors.



Kalera AS ("Kalera" or the "Company") has engaged Bank of America Merrill Lynch International and Nordic banks ABG Sundal Collier and Arctic Securities as financial advisors to assist the Company with matters related to its financial strategy and in approaching equity capital markets, as Kalera’s expansion accelerates.

"We are very pleased to have engaged these banks and are convinced that their combined impressive industry knowledge and investor outreach capabilities will enable us to continue attracting high quality investors for further raising of equity capital," says chairman of the board Bjørge Gretland.

Kalera intends to accelerate its growth and has previously announced that it is planning for an IPO in Oslo and/or on Nasdaq in due course.

Kalera is rapidly executing on a US domestic and international expansion plan to grow fresh, clean and nutritious leafy greens in close proximity to urban centers. Kalera currently operates two growing facilities in Orlando, and is constructing facilities in Atlanta and Houston which will open in 2021. As Kalera accelerates its growth over the next few years, it will continue to open additional facilities, expanding production capacity throughout the US and internationally.

About Kalera

Kalera is a technology driven vertical farming company with unique growing methods combining optimized nutrients and light recipes, precise environmental controls, and clean room standards to produce safe, highly nutritious, pesticide-free, non-GMO vegetables with consistent high quality and longer shelf life year-round. The company’s high-yield, automated, data-driven hydroponic production facilities have been designed for rapid rollout with industry-leading payback times to grow vegetables faster, cleaner, at a lower cost, and with less environmental impact.

Kalera’s shares are traded on NOTC, a marketplace for unlisted shares managed by NOTC AS, which is owned 100% by Oslo Børs ASA, the Oslo Stock Exchange.

