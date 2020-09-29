New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Load Break Switches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957276/?utm_source=GNW
Shuttered factories and commercial establishments come as a short-term blow to utilities and for all players in the energy value chain, including Load Break Switch manufacturers. The market is expected to witness a dip in revenues in the year 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic brings approximately 25% of the world population under lockdown. As the world enters into a more critical phase of the infection spread, more countries are expected to follow with even more stringent lockdown and stay-at-home measures to curb the spread of the virus. The implications for businesses and industries are grim. The lockdown is severely impacting energy consumption which in turn is taking a toll on cash flows for energy companies. The falling consumption rates can very likely be a real-time indicator of coming economic damage. Several energy companies including oil exploration companies and utilities have already suspended projects and slashed capex. While the blow to business activities, and revenue has and still continues to be great, the coming years will still be tougher as the world now stares at a looming recession. The world economy is heading towards the worst-of-its kind recession, worse than even the "Great Recession" of 2009. Governments are beefing up emergency budgets for healthcare, sanitation and social security to fight the pandemic. The shutdown has disrupted economic activities in a manner hitherto unimagined and the human cost of the pandemic is continuing to grow and is expected to deal an unprecedented blow to economies worldwide. As businesses struggle to keep afloat, job cuts and bankruptcies are expected to rise sending millions into unemployment. With fiscal coffers rapidly depleting and with emergency budgets beefed up for healthcare, new infrastructure development, upgrade and expansion projects will receive a blow.
As focus on power transmission and distribution infrastructure temporarily recedes, demand in transformer switching applications will soften. Demand for load break switches in ring main gears (RMG) applications will also be hit as investments in electrical power distribution both in primary and secondary distribution substations take a beating. As Industrial activity weakness, opportunities will shrink in applications such as switching of condensers. Upgrades from manual to motorized load break switches will likely witness delays. In the post COVID-19 period, the market`s fundamental growth drivers will re-emerge to help growth recover including investments in smart grids. Grids and smart grids constitute the major consumers of load break switches, accounting for robust share in overall sales. Re-emerging focus on upgrade and modernization of grid infrastructure and rising emphasis on smart grids will accelerate deployments of load break switches over the medium term. Similarly, with the rapid rise of automation and wider adoption of electrical and electronic systems in industrial environments, demand for load break switches will improve as migration to Industry 4. 0, smart factory, and smart manufacturing regains pace.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Load Break Switch
Definition
Types of Load Break Switch
Key End-Uses
Load Break Switch: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Gas Insulated Switches: Largest & Fastest Growing Product Type
Vacuum Load Breaking Switches Continue to Make Gains
New Infrastructure, Upgrade, and Expansion Projects in
Developing Countries Offer Immense Growth Potential
Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement:
(in US$ Billion) for China, India and Latin America Over the
Period 2010-2030
Rural Electrification Drive in Developing Countries Promote Growth
Aging Power Infrastructure Underscores Need for Replacement and
Upgrades in Developed Markets
Leading Players in the Load Breaking Switch Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Compact Load Break Switches Drive Market Growth
Digitalization of Utilities Offers Growth Opportunities to the
Market
Surge in Energy Consumption Leading to Rise in Power
Production, Transmission and Distribution: Foundation for
Market Growth
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by End-Use
Sector (1995, 2017 and 2040)
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Dynamics in the World Manufacturing Sector Favor Expansion in
Load Break Switch Market
Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
New Investments in Power Distribution Sector and Refurbishment
of Aging Power Infrastructure Significantly Impact Growth
Trends
Slowing Oil & Gas Sector and Substitutes like Vacuum Circuit
Breaker Pose Challenges
High Cost Restrains Market Growth
Energy Storage Set to Disrupt Investments in Transmission and
Distribution Infrastructure
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas-Insulated by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Gas-Insulated by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas-Insulated by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Vacuum by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Vacuum by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Air-Insulated by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Air-Insulated by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Air-Insulated by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil-Immersed by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Oil-Immersed by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil-Immersed by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Below 11 kV by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Below 11 kV by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Below 11 kV by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for 11-33 kV by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for 11-33 kV by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for 11-33 kV by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for 33-60 kV by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for 33-60 kV by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for 33-60 kV by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Load Break Switches
by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Load Break Switches by Type -
Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Load Break Switches
by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Load Break Switches
by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and
Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and
Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Load Break Switches by Type -
Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and
Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: China Historic Review for Load Break Switches by Type -
Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: China Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: China Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and
Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and
Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: France Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: France Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: France Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and
Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches
by Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11
kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and
Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Load Break Switches
by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Load Break Switches by Type -
Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Load Break Switches
by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Load Break Switches
by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and
Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 126: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and
Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 131: Russia Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 132: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches
by Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11
kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Load Break
Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 134: Russia Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 135: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Load
Break Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated
and Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Load Break
Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and
Oil-Immersed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Load Break
Switches by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Load
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957276/?utm_source=GNW
