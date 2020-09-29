Bloomington, Ind., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marzano Resources, a premier professional development provider for K–12 educators, announced today the launch of its redesigned website. The new customer-focused design and improved navigation enables visitors to quickly locate relevant tools and resources, such as books, DVDs, events and professional development opportunities.
“Marzano Resources was founded to continuously develop tools that translate high-quality educational research into practical applications educators can put to immediate use,” said Robert J. Marzano, cofounder and chief academic officer of Marzano Resources. “Our website is an important tool that supports our vision, and our hope is that it will empower educators by providing practical, research-based tools and strategies that they can use right away, in addition to opportunities to extend and expand their learning and effectiveness.”
The new site, which launched in September, includes several key updates and benefits:
To visit the new website, please visit MarzanoResources.com.
Marzano Resources is dedicated to helping K–12 educators advance student achievement. Built on the foundation of Dr. Robert J. Marzano’s 50 years of education research, Marzano Resources supports teachers and administrators through customizable on-site professional development, educator events, virtual coaching, books, videos and online courses. Our associates and authors are thought leaders in the field of education and deliver research-backed guidance for all major areas of schooling, including curriculum development, instruction, assessment, student engagement and personalized competency-based education.
