An exclusive look behind the scenes at The News Forum.

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum ("TNF") announces today that it is now available on all Bell platforms across Canada. The News Forum is a new Canadian broadcaster dedicated to providing viewers with domestic and international news and commentary. In addition, the new channel has partnered with two Canadian technology companies for master control, distribution, and sales and advertising.



The News Forum believes that Canada’s diverse society is enriched when we engage together on the tough issues facing our nation. Free and democratic countries like Canada are bolstered by a healthy menu of news outlet selections. This issues-based small ‘c’ conservative channel enhances those consumer choices.

The mission of The News Forum is to foster a renewed commitment celebrating true

diversity in how we engage in public discourse. We encourage viewers to take the time to deliberate between different viewpoints and stances, in the hope that reason, healthy compromise, and a true meeting of the minds will prevail.

Nextologies, headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is providing The News Forum's signal and delivery to television providers across Canada. Nextologies boasts the world’s largest

video delivery network specializing in high quality, broadcast grade video connectivity for

broadcasters and content owners internationally.

Ethnic Channels Group ("ECG") CEO Slava Levin remarks: “We are so excited to partner with a news channel with a fresh perspective, providing Canadians with diverse viewpoints. Our

experience in sales and distribution at ECG combined with the innovators in tech at Nextologies

will enable The News Forum to concentrate on their primary purpose, delivering news and

creating compelling programming.”

With a growing market demand for The News Forum programming, the station is thrilled to announce the launch on the Bell platforms with a strong sales partnership with such a hardworking and connected sales team as ECG and a technology partner with the credibility and reach of Nextologies.

The News Forum is available on the following Bell platforms:

Bell Satellite

Bell Fibe

Bell Alt TV Virgin Mobile TV

Bell Aliant Fibe

Bell MTS Fibe

Telus Satellite

Access channel 506

channel 1514

channel 514

channels 232, 466

channel 1143

channel 506

channel 552

For more information visit: www.thenewsforum.ca



Media Contact

Danielle Klammer

CMO, The News Forum

604.626.6993

d.klammer@thenewsforum.ca

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP as a significant source of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

The News Forum believes people whose worldviews are progressive, conservative, or anything in between, should feel welcome to present, challenge, and be challenged in a manner consistent with respect for the human right of freedom of expression.

Etched in the centre of Canada's coat of arms is: 'Desiderantes Melioram Patriam', meaning, Canadians are a people desiring a better homeland. This perfectly sums up what The News Forum aspires towards; being mindful of our past, while forging forward.

In addition to our broadcast platform, The New Forum offers programming content via the following portals:

About Nextologies

Nextologies has the world's largest broadcast video delivery network specializing in high-quality, broadcast-grade video connectivity for broadcasters and content owners across the globe. Operating out of multiple teleports and data centers, Nextologies is the only solutions provider that has instant access to over 55,000 linear TV channels downlinked from 75+ globally-placed satellites.

ECG, Sales & Advertising

Bryan Gotter

Senior Vice President, Corporate Sales

Office: 416.736.7577 ext. 304

Mobile: 416.823.7775

Email: bgotter@ethnicchannels.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/642c6618-69a2-414a-a43b-f7c2408ac53c