IONE, CA, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, today announces that Dr. Karen Scrivener, PhD, one of the world’s leading experts in material science, construction materials, and low carbon cement, has agreed to join the Purebase Advisory Board.



Dr. Scrivener joins Dr. Kimberly Kurtis, PhD, and Mr. Joe Thomas as part of the Purebase Advisory Board team that will provide expert guidance in the development and execution of Purebase’s rollout of next-generation, carbon emission reducing, supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs).

Purebase’s Chairman and CEO, Scott Dockter stated, “Dr. Scrivener is a world-renowned expert in sustainable cement, and she’s been part of introducing new construction materials into various countries, including Colombia, India and others. We are looking forward to working with her to do that here in the United States.” Mr. Dockter further added, “We see this as a next step towards our goals of becoming a leader in helping to fight carbon emissions in the materials and construction markets.”

About Dr. Karen Scrivener, PhD

Dr. Scrivener graduated from Cambridge University in Materials Science and earned her PhD in Materials Science from Imperial College London. She has conducted pioneering research into sustainable cements for academic and industrial partners around the world and has received numerous awards and honors. She is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering in the UK and is an Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Concrete Technology. She also developed the LC3 project (Limestone Calcined Clay Cement) to produce a low-cost, low-carbon cement to address the negative effects of cement production on global air pollution. This LC3 cement is currently being used in several countries around the world with great success.

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops, and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction, and other specialty industries.

