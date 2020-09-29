Washington, D.C., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During an historic day, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) celebrated its first-ever National Virtual Walk for Education® online, Sept. 19. The event successfully helped the organization reach new fundraising heights, exceeding the original goal of $1.5 million by raising $2.9 million for UNCF’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and their students. The new digital fundraiser replaced the annual in-person walk events that many of the UNCF local offices conduct each spring, summer and fall, taking what’s typically been a market-by-market approach on to a fully nationwide activation event.

The revamped, highly anticipated UNCF National Virtual Walk for Education® raised funds to support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the students they serve through the help of individuals, corporations and other group donors.

The event featured moving performances by Anthony Hamilton and Questlove with appearances by Shaquille O’Neal, Lynn Whitfield, Jonathan Slocumb, Wendell Pierce and others.

“For more than 76 years, UNCF has fueled HBCUs with vital resources to educate generations of African American and other minority students,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “During an unprecedented time in our history compounded by COVID-19 and racial disparities, our students and institutions are faced with enormous challenges now more than ever. We are at risk of washing away a generation of talented and deserving African American and minority students. We need as many donations as possible right now because the students we help now will be our next generation of doctors, nurses, biologists, virologists, epidemiologists, teachers—the pandemic frontliners of the future. We thank everyone who joined our new National Virtual Walk for Education to help ensure better futures for us all.

“The virtual walk celebration is available for the next month, ending on Oct. 31. We hope people will continue to give and help us reach $3 million raised through this event,” Lomax added.

The impressive event’s on-going success is largely due to the overwhelming support from individual participants and the national sponsors including National Doctorate Level, The Colgate-Palmolive Company and Global Payment, Inc.; National Master’s Level, Arch Capital Group, LTD., Bayer, Essentia Water and Goldman Sachs.



You still have the opportunity to give back to HBCUs! To donate and view the celebratory show, visit UNCF.org/NationalWalk2020. Follow UNCF on social media @UNCF #LaceUp4UNCF #HBCUStrong #HBCUsMatter #UNCF.

