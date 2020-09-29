SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endless Summer Bev Co. is making a major splash in the booming Hard Seltzer category with the release of their namesake “Endless Summer Hard Seltzer.” The initial launch lineup features a variety of crowd pleasing flavors, including P.O.G. (Passion, Orange, Guava), Key Lime, Raspberry, and Black Cherry.

Endless Summer Hard Seltzer stands apart from the competition by providing health-conscious drinkers a beverage that inspires the wanderlust lifestyle that permeates the original film. The seltzers are 5.0% ABV, flavorful, crisp, low in calories, and both gluten and sugar free.

Additionally, through a proud partnership with 1% For the Planet, Endless Summer Hard Seltzer has made a pledge to donate to organizations leading the charge in “making this place we call home just a little bit better than we found it.”

Through the Endless Summer brand, made possible by a partnership with Bruce Brown Films, Endless Summer Hard Seltzer captures the zeitgeist of those opting to get outside, off the grid, and explore the world through new experiences and shared adventures. “The Endless Summer” is widely recognized as one of the most popular films in the lifestyle industry. It has inspired generations of explorers and adventurers alike, and the iconic, idolized film poster is one of the most recognizable images in pop culture.

“When choosing to use our iconic brand to partner on a beverage release, it was important that the product reflected the spirit and ethos of the film. The focus on a more health-conscious approach combined with the 1% for the Planet partnership makes this something we could not be more proud to be part of, and honors the legacy of the Endless Summer spirit.” – Bruce Brown Films

The public’s reception to Endless Summer Hard Seltzer has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic, and significant placements have been secured across California at major retailers like: Trader Joes, BevMo, Total Wine & More, Grocery Outlet, Ralphs, Costco, Karl Strauss brewpubs, and leading independent liquor stores.

Endless Summer Hard Seltzer is available in a 12oz variety 12 pack as well as individual flavor 6 packs. Find Endless Summer Hard Seltzer near you at https://www.endlessbevco.com/find. For more information about our upcoming releases, contact Brian Skarin at info@endlesssummerbevco.com.

About Endless Summer Hard Seltzer

Born in San Diego, Endless Summer Hard Seltzer is crafted for those seeking more from their beverage of choice. Made using the finest cane sugar and all natural flavors, Endless Summer is bursting with flavor, incredibly refreshing, and brewed to keep you chasing summer all year long. For more info visit www.EndlessBevCo.com.

Watch the brand film at: https://vimeo.com/460661940