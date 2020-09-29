Omaha, NE, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TekBrands, parent company of AccuQuilt, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros, and MemoryStitch, today announced their effort to give back to the community with a donation of $100,000 to No Kid Hungry.

No Kid Hungry was launched in 2010 and is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. In the midst of the Coronavirus crisis, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. Millions of children rely on school for food, and it is sometimes the only food a child might receive in a day. With many classrooms closed across the country, schools and local nonprofits have struggled to reach kids in need. No Kid Hungry has worked with schools and community groups across all 50 states to provide hands-on guidance and serve as many as 10.8 million meals a day during the crisis.

Mary Kay O’Connor-Wente, Tekbrand’s CEO stated, “It was our customers who inspired us to find ways to give back to our community. Even prior to the guidance given for private citizens to wear masks when out and about, we had customers passionately committed to providing masks to hospitals, churches, schools, and other various community outreach groups. Our customers’ hard work challenged us to find a way to positively impact others, and No Kid Hungry is an amazing program with which we are thrilled to partner.”

Early in the pandemic, TekBrands die manufacturing divisions of AccuQuilt, AccuCut, and Custom Shape Pros quickly developed new products to help members of the maker movement more easily cut and produce masks. From April – August 2020, $10 from each of the mask dies sold was donated, and the TekBrands family is thrilled to have met the $100,000 donation goal.

ABOUT TEKBRANDS

Headquartered in Omaha, Neb., TekBrands is home to a series of multi-channel marketers providing premier solutions across a multitude of industries. Our brands AccuQuilt, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros, and MemoryStitch, constantly strive to deliver an exceptional customer experience and quality products that inspire customers to find joy in their craft. Quilters, educators, craft retailers, paper crafters, stationery designers, as well as professionals for medical, automative, and packaging and advertising fields experience first-hand the unique culture created by our innovative employees.

For more information on our dynamic brands, please visit https://tekbrandsllc.com

Steve Nabity TekBrands, LLC 402-934-1110 steve.nabity@tekbrandsllc.com