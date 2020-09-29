New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Licensed Merchandise Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957250/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Entertainment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.7% CAGR and reach US$163.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Corporate Trademarks segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Licensed Merchandise market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$66.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.



Fashion Segment to Record 1.5% CAGR



In the global Fashion segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$30.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$32.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$45.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adidas AG

bioWORLD

Cartoon Network, Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

DreamWorks Animation LLC

Entertainment One Ltd.

Everlast Worldwide, Inc.

Fanatics, Inc.

Fox Consumer Products, Inc

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Hanesbrands, Inc.

Hasbro, Inc.

Knights Apparel, Inc.

Mattel, Inc.

NBC Universal Media LLC

Nike, Inc.

Prada SpA

Puma SE

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Reebok International Ltd.

Sanrio Co., Ltd.

The Walt Disney Company

Under Armour, Inc.

Warner Bros. Consumer Products







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Licensed Merchandise Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Licensed Merchandise Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Licensed Merchandise Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Licensed Merchandise Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Entertainment (Category) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Entertainment (Category) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Entertainment (Category) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Corporate Trademarks (Category) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Corporate Trademarks (Category) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Corporate Trademarks (Category) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Fashion (Category) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Fashion (Category) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Fashion (Category) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Sports (Category) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Sports (Category) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Sports (Category) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Categories (Category) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Categories (Category) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Categories (Category) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Apparel & Accessories (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Apparel & Accessories (Product Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Apparel & Accessories (Product Type) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Toys & Games (Product Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Toys & Games (Product Type) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Toys & Games (Product Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Home Décor & Furnishings (Product Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Home Décor & Furnishings (Product Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Home Décor & Furnishings (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: Other Product Types (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Licensed Merchandise Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Licensed Merchandise Market in the United States by

Category: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Licensed Merchandise Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Licensed Merchandise Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Licensed Merchandise Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Review

by Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Licensed Merchandise Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Licensed Merchandise Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Licensed Merchandise: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Licensed Merchandise Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Licensed Merchandise Market Share Analysis

by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Licensed Merchandise: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Licensed Merchandise Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Licensed Merchandise Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Licensed Merchandise Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Licensed Merchandise Market by Category:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Licensed Merchandise Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Licensed Merchandise Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Licensed Merchandise Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Licensed Merchandise Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Licensed Merchandise Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Licensed Merchandise Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027



Table 59: Licensed Merchandise Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Licensed Merchandise Market Share Breakdown

by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Licensed Merchandise Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Licensed Merchandise Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Licensed Merchandise Market in France by Category:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Licensed Merchandise Market Share Analysis by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Licensed Merchandise Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Licensed Merchandise Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Licensed Merchandise Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Licensed Merchandise Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Licensed Merchandise Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Licensed Merchandise Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Licensed Merchandise Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Licensed Merchandise Market by Category:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Licensed Merchandise Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Licensed Merchandise Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Licensed Merchandise:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Licensed Merchandise Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Licensed Merchandise Market Share

Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Licensed Merchandise:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Licensed Merchandise Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Licensed Merchandise Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Review

by Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Licensed Merchandise Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Licensed Merchandise Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Licensed Merchandise Market in Russia by Category:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Licensed Merchandise Market Share Breakdown

by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Licensed Merchandise Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Licensed Merchandise Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027



Table 101: Licensed Merchandise Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Licensed Merchandise Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Licensed Merchandise Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Licensed Merchandise Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Licensed Merchandise Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Licensed Merchandise Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Licensed Merchandise Market in Asia-Pacific by

Category: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Licensed Merchandise Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Licensed Merchandise Market Share

Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Licensed Merchandise Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Licensed Merchandise Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Licensed Merchandise Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Licensed Merchandise Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Licensed Merchandise Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Licensed Merchandise Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Licensed Merchandise Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Licensed Merchandise Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Licensed Merchandise Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Review

by Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Licensed Merchandise Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Licensed Merchandise Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Licensed Merchandise Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Licensed Merchandise Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 129: Licensed Merchandise Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Licensed Merchandise Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Licensed Merchandise Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Licensed Merchandise Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Licensed

Merchandise: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Licensed Merchandise Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Licensed Merchandise Market

Share Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Licensed

Merchandise: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Licensed Merchandise Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Licensed Merchandise Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Licensed Merchandise Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Licensed Merchandise Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Licensed Merchandise Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Licensed Merchandise Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Licensed Merchandise Market by

Category: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 145: Latin American Licensed Merchandise Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Licensed Merchandise Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027



Table 149: Licensed Merchandise Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Licensed Merchandise Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Licensed Merchandise Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Licensed Merchandise Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Licensed Merchandise Market in Brazil by Category:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Licensed Merchandise Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Licensed Merchandise Market Share Analysis

by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Licensed Merchandise Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Licensed Merchandise Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Licensed Merchandise Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Licensed Merchandise Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Licensed Merchandise Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Licensed Merchandise Market Share Breakdown

by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Licensed Merchandise Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Licensed Merchandise Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Licensed Merchandise Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Licensed Merchandise Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Licensed Merchandise Market in Rest of Latin America

by Category: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Licensed Merchandise Market

Share Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Licensed Merchandise Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 170: Licensed Merchandise Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Licensed Merchandise Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Licensed Merchandise Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 173: Licensed Merchandise Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Licensed Merchandise Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Licensed Merchandise Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: The Middle East Licensed Merchandise Historic Market

by Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Licensed Merchandise Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Licensed Merchandise Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 179: The Middle East Licensed Merchandise Historic Market

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Licensed Merchandise Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Licensed Merchandise: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Licensed Merchandise Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Licensed Merchandise Market Share Analysis

by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Market for Licensed Merchandise: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Licensed Merchandise Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Licensed Merchandise Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027



Table 188: Licensed Merchandise Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Licensed Merchandise Market Share Breakdown

by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Licensed Merchandise Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Licensed Merchandise Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Licensed Merchandise Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Licensed Merchandise Market by

Category: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Licensed Merchandise Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 197: Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Licensed Merchandise Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Licensed Merchandise Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Licensed Merchandise Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 201: Licensed Merchandise Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Licensed Merchandise Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Licensed Merchandise Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Licensed Merchandise Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Licensed Merchandise Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Licensed Merchandise Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Licensed Merchandise Market

Share Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Licensed Merchandise Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Licensed Merchandise Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Licensed Merchandise Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Licensed Merchandise Market in Africa by Category:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Licensed Merchandise Market Share Breakdown

by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Licensed Merchandise Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Licensed Merchandise Market in Africa by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Licensed Merchandise Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

