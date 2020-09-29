DRAM portfolio strengthened with 1z ramp; High-value NAND shipments reach record levels in FY20

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2020, which ended Sept. 3, 2020.



Fiscal Q4 2020 highlights

Revenue of $6.06 billion versus $5.44 billion for the prior quarter and $4.87 billion for the same period last year



GAAP net income of $988 million, or $0.87 per diluted share



Non-GAAP net income of $1.23 billion, or $1.08 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $2.27 billion versus $2.02 billion for the prior quarter and $2.23 billion for the same period last year

Fiscal 2020 highlights

Revenue of $21.44 billion versus $23.41 billion for the prior year

GAAP net income of $2.69 billion, or $2.37 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $3.24 billion, or $2.83 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $8.31 billion versus $13.19 billion for the prior year

“Micron delivered solid fiscal fourth quarter revenue and EPS resulting from strong DRAM sales in cloud, PC and gaming consoles and an extraordinary increase in QLC NAND shipments,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “We look forward to improving market conditions throughout calendar 2021, driven by 5G, cloud and automotive growth, and we are excited by the continued momentum in our product portfolio.”

Quarterly Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2) FQ4-20 FQ3-20 FQ4-19 FQ4-20 FQ3-20 FQ4-19 Revenue $ 6,056 $ 5,438 $ 4,870 $ 6,056 $ 5,438 $ 4,870 Gross margin 2,068 1,763 1,395 2,111 1,804 1,491 percent of revenue 34.1 % 32.4 % 28.6 % 34.9 % 33.2 % 30.6 % Operating expenses 911 875 745 809 823 797 Operating income 1,157 888 650 1,302 981 694 percent of revenue 19.1 % 16.3 % 13.3 % 21.5 % 18.0 % 14.3 % Net income attributable to Micron 988 803 561 1,229 941 637 Diluted earnings per share 0.87 0.71 0.49 1.08 0.82 0.56





Annual Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2) FY 20 FY 19 FY 20 FY 19 Revenue $ 21,435 $ 23,406 $ 21,435 $ 23,406 Gross margin 6,552 10,702 6,718 10,973 percent of revenue 30.6 % 45.7 % 31.3 % 46.9 % Operating expenses 3,549 3,326 3,299 3,172 Operating income 3,003 7,376 3,419 7,801 percent of revenue 14.0 % 31.5 % 16.0 % 33.3 % Net income attributable to Micron 2,687 6,313 3,235 7,314 Diluted earnings per share 2.37 5.51 2.83 6.35

Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $2.16 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $7.95 billion for the full year of 2020, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of $111 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $361 million for the full year of 2020. Micron repurchased approximately 824,000 shares of its common stock for $41 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.6 million shares of its common stock for $176 million during the full year of 2020 and ended the year with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $9.26 billion, for a net cash(2) position of $2.61 billion.



Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the first quarter of 2021:

FQ1-21 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook Revenue $5.2 billion ± $200 million $5.2 billion ± $200 million Gross margin 26.5% ± 1% 27.5% ± 1% Operating expenses $873 million ± $25 million $825 million ± $25 million Interest (income) expense, net $37 million $35 million Diluted earnings per share $0.39 ± $0.07 $0.47 ± $0.07

Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.



About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron® and Crucial® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory, and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

Micron and the Micron orbit logo are trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.micron.com/certainfactors . Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings, adjusted free cash flow, net cash, and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended September 3,

2020 May 28,

2020 August 29,

2019 September 3,

2020 August 29,

2019 Revenue $ 6,056 $ 5,438 $ 4,870 $ 21,435 $ 23,406 Cost of goods sold 3,988 3,675 3,475 14,883 12,704 Gross margin 2,068 1,763 1,395 6,552 10,702 Selling, general, and administrative 231 216 212 881 836 Research and development 630 649 623 2,600 2,441 Other operating (income) expense, net 50 10 (90) 68 49 Operating income 1,157 888 650 3,003 7,376 Interest income 13 23 57 114 205 Interest expense (50) (51) (39) (194) (128) Other non-operating income (expense), net 5 10 (13) 60 (405) 1,125 870 655 2,983 7,048 Income tax (provision) benefit (136) (68) (71) (280) (693) Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees 1 3 2 7 3 Net income 990 805 586 2,710 6,358 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) (2) (25) (23) (45) Net income attributable to Micron $ 988 $ 803 $ 561 $ 2,687 $ 6,313 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.89 $ 0.72 $ 0.51 $ 2.42 $ 5.67 Diluted 0.87 0.71 0.49 2.37 5.51 Number of shares used in per share calculations Basic 1,111 1,111 1,104 1,110 1,114 Diluted 1,131 1,129 1,128 1,131 1,143







MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

As of September 3,

2020 May 28,

2020 August 29,

2019 Assets Cash and equivalents $ 7,624 $ 8,267 $ 7,152 Short-term investments 518 391 803 Receivables 3,912 3,603 3,195 Inventories 5,607 5,405 5,118 Other current assets 304 233 235 Total current assets 17,965 17,899 16,503 Long-term marketable investments 1,048 577 1,164 Property, plant, and equipment 31,031 30,081 28,240 Intangible assets 334 332 340 Deferred tax assets 707 775 837 Goodwill 1,228 1,228 1,228 Operating lease right-of-use assets 584 599 — Other noncurrent assets 781 514 575 Total assets $ 53,678 $ 52,005 $ 48,887 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,817 $ 5,364 $ 4,626 Current debt 270 330 1,310 Other current liabilities 548 491 454 Total current liabilities 6,635 6,185 6,390 Long-term debt 6,373 6,356 4,541 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 533 540 — Noncurrent unearned government incentives 643 553 636 Other noncurrent liabilities 498 453 452 Total liabilities 14,682 14,087 12,019 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest — 98 98 Micron shareholders’ equity Common stock 119 119 118 Additional capital 8,917 8,764 8,214 Retained earnings 33,384 32,402 30,761 Treasury stock (3,495) (3,454) (3,221) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 71 (11) 9 Total Micron shareholders’ equity 38,996 37,820 35,881 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary — — 889 Total equity 38,996 37,820 36,770 Total liabilities and equity $ 53,678 $ 52,005 $ 48,887







MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

For the year ended September 3,

2020 August 29,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 2,710 $ 6,358 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 5,650 5,424 Amortization of debt discount and other costs 26 49 Stock-based compensation 328 243 (Gain) loss on debt prepayments, repurchases, and conversions (40) 396 Change in operating assets and liabilities Receivables (723) 2,431 Inventories (489) (1,528) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 725 (174) Deferred income taxes, net 79 150 Other 40 (160) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,306 13,189 Cash flows from investing activities Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (8,223) (9,780) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (1,857) (4,218) Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities 1,458 1,504 Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities 814 1,541 Proceeds from government incentives 262 748 Other (43) 120 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (7,589) (10,085) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of debt (4,366) (3,340) Acquisition of noncontrolling interest in IMFT (744) — Payments to acquire treasury stock (251) (2,729) Payments on equipment purchase contracts (63) (75) Proceeds from issuance of debt 5,000 3,550 Proceeds from issuance of stock 225 179 Other (118) (23) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (317) (2,438) Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 11 26 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 411 692 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,279 6,587 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,690 $ 7,279





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

NOTES

(Unaudited)

Property, Plant, and Equipment

We periodically assess the estimated useful lives of our property, plant, and equipment. Based on our assessment of planned technology node transitions, capital spending, and re-use rates, we revised the estimated useful lives of the existing equipment in our NAND wafer fabrication facilities and our research and development facilities from five years to seven years as of the beginning of the first quarter of 2020. This revision reduced our aggregate depreciation expense by approximately $675 million in 2020, of which approximately $165 million remained capitalized in inventory as of the end of 2020. Adjusting for the effect of the reduced amount of depreciation expense remaining in inventory, the revision in estimated useful lives benefited both operating income and net income by approximately $150 million and diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.13 for the fourth quarter of 2020, and benefited both operating income and net income by approximately $510 million and diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.45 for 2020.

Adoption of Lease Accounting Standard

In the first quarter of 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-02 – Leases (as amended, “ASC 842”), which amends a number of aspects of lease accounting, including requiring lessees to recognize operating leases with a term greater than one year on their balance sheet as a right-of-use asset and corresponding lease liability, measured at the present value of lease payments. In adoption, we applied the modified retrospective method and elected to not recast prior periods. As a result, we recognized $567 million for operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets and reclassified an additional $66 million of other balances to right-of-use assets to conform to the new presentation requirements of ASC 842.





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In millions, except per share amounts)

4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended September 3,

2020 May 28,

2020 August 29,

2019 September 3,

2020 August 29,

2019 GAAP gross margin $ 2,068 $ 1,763 $ 1,395 $ 6,552 $ 10,702 Stock-based compensation 37 34 29 139 102 Start-up and preproduction costs — — 12 — 58 Employee severance (1) — 47 — 73 Other 7 7 8 27 38 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 2,111 $ 1,804 $ 1,491 $ 6,718 $ 10,973 GAAP operating expenses $ 911 $ 875 $ 745 $ 3,549 $ 3,326 Stock-based compensation (52) (48) (38) (189) (141) Employee severance — — (32) — (43) Restructure and asset impairments (50) (4) 122 (60) 32 Other — — — (1) (2) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 809 $ 823 $ 797 $ 3,299 $ 3,172 GAAP operating income $ 1,157 $ 888 $ 650 $ 3,003 $ 7,376 Stock-based compensation 89 82 67 328 243 Start-up and preproduction costs — — 12 — 58 Employee severance (1) — 79 — 116 Restructure and asset impairments 50 4 (122) 60 (32) Other 7 7 8 28 40 Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,302 $ 981 $ 694 $ 3,419 $ 7,801 GAAP net income attributable to Micron $ 988 $ 803 $ 561 $ 2,687 $ 6,313 Stock-based compensation 89 82 67 328 243 Start-up and preproduction costs — — 12 — 58 Employee severance (1) — 79 — 116 Restructure and asset impairments 50 4 (122) 60 (32) Amortization of debt discount and other costs 6 4 10 26 49 (Gain) loss on debt repurchases and conversions — 2 10 (40) 396 Other 7 7 13 28 57 Estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, and impact of U.S. income tax reform 90 39 7 146 114 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Micron $ 1,229 $ 941 $ 637 $ 3,235 $ 7,314 GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,131 1,129 1,128 1,131 1,143 Adjustment for stock-based compensation and capped calls 11 13 6 10 7 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,142 1,142 1,134 1,141 1,150 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.71 $ 0.49 $ 2.37 $ 5.51 Effects of the above adjustments 0.21 0.11 0.07 0.46 0.84 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.08 $ 0.82 $ 0.56 $ 2.83 $ 6.35

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued



4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended September 3,

2020 May 28,

2020 August 29,

2019 September 3,

2020 August 29,

2019 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,271 $ 2,023 $ 2,233 $ 8,306 $ 13,189 Investments in capital expenditures, net Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment, net(1) (2,268) (1,937) (1,983) (8,154) (9,634) Payments on equipment purchase contracts (14) (20) (21) (63) (75) Amounts funded by partners 122 35 80 272 754 Adjusted free cash flow $ 111 $ 101 $ 309 $ 361 $ 4,234





(1) Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment, net include proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment of $12 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, $7 million for the third quarter of 2020, $45 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, $69 million for the full year of 2020, and $146 million for the full year of 2019.





As of September 3,

2020 May 28,

2020 August 29,

2019 Cash and short-term investments $ 8,142 $ 8,658 $ 7,955 Current and noncurrent restricted cash 66 53 127 Long-term marketable investments 1,048 577 1,164 Current and long-term debt (6,643) (6,686) (5,851) Net cash $ 2,613 $ 2,602 $ 3,395

The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to Micron, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow, and net cash. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:



Stock-based compensation;

Flow-through of business acquisition-related inventory adjustments;

Acquisition-related costs;

Start-up and preproduction costs;

Employee severance;

Restructure and asset impairments;

Amortization of debt discount and other costs, including the accretion of non-cash interest expense associated with our convertible debt and MMJ creditor debt;

Gains and losses from debt repurchases and conversions;

Gains and losses from business acquisition activities;

Impact of U.S. income tax reform for the one-time transition tax, release of U.S. valuation allowance, and remeasurement of net deferred taxes reflecting lower U.S. corporate tax rates; and

The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, and assessments of tax exposures.



Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income. Non-GAAP diluted shares also include the impact of capped calls, which are anti-dilutive in GAAP earnings per share but are expected to mitigate the dilutive effect of convertible notes, based on the average share price for the period the capped calls were outstanding.





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $5.2 billion ± $200 million — $5.2 billion ± $200 million Gross margin 26.5% ± 1% 1% A 27.5% ± 1% Operating expenses $873 million ± $25 million $48 million B $825 million ± $25 million Interest (income) expense, net $37 million $2 million C $35 million Diluted earnings per share(1) $0.39 ± $0.07 $0.08 A, B, C, D $0.47 ± $0.07





Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in millions) A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold $ 39 A Other – cost of goods sold 7 B Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative 25 B Stock-based compensation – research and development 23 C Amortization of debt discount and other costs 2 D Tax effects of the above items and non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes (1) $ 95





(1) GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.13 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.15 billion diluted shares.

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.



