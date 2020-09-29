GLENVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trustco Bank has rolled out a new online banking platform as well as a new Trustco Bank App available for both Apple and Android phones and tablets. All banking customers have officially shifted to Trustco’s new online banking platform and a new mobile app with updated features.



Updates to the platforms include:

More than 30 new real-time account alerts

Personal Financial Manager to help establish spending and saving goals

Ability to search for specific transactions and export to a spreadsheet

Ability to send secure messages directly to a Trustco representative

“Fast Balances” available via the mobile application

Branch/ATM locator

New and enhanced billpay solution

New security features

“We continue to welcome customer feedback about our online banking and mobile app enhancements that were made as a direct result of comments from customers about how to best serve them,” said Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and CEO of Trustco Bank. “In today’s day and age, having remote access to your banking information through robust applications is more important than ever before, and we’re rising up to meet that need for our customers.”

Trustco continues to make significant investments in technology as earlier in the year it introduced ClickSwitch, an automated tool that allows customers to change direct deposits, and plans on several more upgrades in new systems before the end of the year.

Trustco Bank operates 148 branches throughout New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts and Florida. Coined as a Home Town Bank, Trustco offers an array of personal and business financial services for a variety of needs. For more information about the new app and mobile feature updates, please visit Trustco’s website here.

About Trustco Bank

Trustco Bank is a subsidiary of TrustCo Bank Corp NY, a $5.7 billion savings and loan holding company. Trustco has a more than 100-year tradition of providing high-quality services, including a wide variety of deposit and loan products. In addition, Trustco Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. Trustco Bank is rated as one of the best performing savings banks in the country. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST. For more information, visit www.trustcobank.com.