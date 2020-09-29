SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), the liquid software company, today announced the appointment of Micheline Nijmeh as its chief marketing officer (“CMO”). Nijmeh is an accomplished go-to-market leader with experience in developing global marketing strategies to drive revenue for industry- leading enterprise technology companies.



"We are delighted to add a progressive marketing leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise across all facets of marketing to help drive revenue," said Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-founder and CEO of JFrog. "We believe Micheline's proven ability to lead in fast-paced and high-growth environments, coupled with the energy and strategic vision she brings, will be invaluable for JFrog and the DevOps community as we aim to drive our next phase of growth."

Nijmeh was most recently the senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), where she was instrumental in transforming the company's marketing strategy and elevating the brand as the global leader in cloud security. Prior to that, Nijmeh was CMO at Xactly (NYSE: XTLY), where she helped drive the company's transformation and leadership in sales performance management. Nijmeh also held senior marketing roles at Salesforce and Sun Microsystems.

"I am thrilled to be joining JFrog during this incredibly exciting time in its evolution," said Nijmeh. “Digital transformation has become an imperative for all organizations. As a result, the need for continuous, reliable, secure release of software is crucial for companies to stay competitive and to better engage with their customers. I look forward to working with our team to extend our leadership reputation as the industry-leading Continuous Software Release Management platform.”

About JFrog

JFrog’s vision is to enable Continuous Software Release Management (CSRM) through Liquid Software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users without interruption. JFrog’s platform is the world’s leading universal, hybrid and multi-cloud DevOps platform, JFrog products are available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by more than 5,800 customers, with top global brands depending on JFrog to manage their software packages for mission-critical applications. JFrog has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risk and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to our future growth and the extension of our leadership reputation. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our expectations and beliefs in light of currently available information regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to those related to: our future financial performance; our ability to keep pace with technological and competitive developments and to integrate our products with a variety of technologies that are developed by others; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing products and new products; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; and general market, political, economic and business conditions (including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic). Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) dated September 15, 2020 and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of JFrog’s website at https://investors.jfrog.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. JFrog assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Merrill Freund

JFrog@bocacommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b59a1e29-2115-4abf-ae22-b576817d67f8