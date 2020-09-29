Revenue Above Top End of Guidance Range 
Pending Acquisition of Chef Supports Long-Term Growth Strategy

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2020, which are consistent with the preliminary results it announced on September 8, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $109.7 million increased 3% year-over-year on an actual and constant currency basis.
  • Non-GAAP revenue of $110.9 million decreased 4% on an actual and constant currency basis.
  • Operating margin was 30% and Non-GAAP operating margin was 42%.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.53 compared to $0.30 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 77%. 
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.78 compared to $0.75 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 4%.
  • On September 8, 2020, we announced a definitive agreement to acquire Chef Software, a global leader in the growing Dev Ops and DevSecOps markets.

“I am very pleased with our financial and operating results in the third quarter,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO at Progress. “We delivered results that were above the top end of our guidance range and raised our 2020 outlook for revenue and Non-GAAP earnings per share. Our success in Q3 was driven by the incredible work and dedication of our employees under the challenging circumstances created by the continuing COVID-19 crisis. In addition, we are excited about our pending acquisition of Chef, which demonstrates continued execution of our growth strategy, and our closing and integration plans are moving forward as planned.”

Additional financial highlights included:

 Three Months Ended
 GAAP Non-GAAP
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)August 31, 2020 August 31, 2019 % Change August 31, 2020 August 31, 2019 % Change
Revenue$109,699  $106,716  3% $110,882  $115,521  (4)%
Income from operations$33,193  $15,960  108% $47,117  $45,835  3 %
Operating margin30% 15% 100% 42% 40% 5 %
Net income$23,977  $13,557  77% $35,605  $33,849  5 %
Diluted earnings per share$0.53  $0.30  77% $0.78  $0.75  4 %
Cash from operations (GAAP) /Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)$31,112  $26,766  16% $30,101  $27,394  10 %

Other fiscal third quarter 2020 metrics and recent results included:

  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $230.1 million at the end of the quarter;
  • DSO was 49 days compared to 53 days in the fiscal third quarter of 2019 and 47 days in the fiscal second quarter of 2020; and
  • On September 22, 2020, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock that will be paid on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2020. This represents an increase of 6% to the Company's quarterly dividend.

Anthony Folger, CFO, said: “Our strong financial results for the third quarter were delivered against the backdrop of a major global pandemic, demonstrating the durability of our business model and disciplined approach to investing in our operations. With more than $230 million in cash at the end of the quarter and a net leverage ratio of 0.3X, we are well positioned to continue to execute our strategy, support our core business and increase our quarterly dividend for the third straight year.”

2020 Business Outlook

Progress provides the following updated guidance for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2020 and the fiscal fourth quarter ending November 30, 2020, which, in the case of the guidance for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2020, is consistent with the preliminary guidance it provided on September 8, 2020:

 Prior FY 2020 Guidance
(June 25, 2020)		 Updated FY 2020 Guidance
(September 29, 2020)
(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts)       
Revenue$425 - $435 $433 - $443 $438 - $442 $452 - $456
Diluted earnings per share$1.81 - $1.85 $2.82 - $2.86 $1.63 - $1.66 $2.94 - $2.97
Operating margin27% 40% 24% 40%
Cash from operations (GAAP) /
Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)		$129 - $139 $125 - $135 $138 - $143 $135 - $140
Effective tax rate22% 21% 21% 20%
 Q4 2020 Guidance
(In millions, except per share amounts)   
Revenue$119 - $123 $125 - $129
Diluted earnings per share$0.26 - $0.29 $0.76 - $0.79

The expected economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our current 2020 business outlook is a reduction of approximately $8 to $11 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and an increase of approximately $0.03 to $0.05 on GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share.

The expected contribution resulting from the acquisition of Chef on our current 2020 business outlook is approximately $5 to $7 million of GAAP revenue and $10 to $12 million of non-GAAP revenue, and a negative impact of $0.27 to $0.31 to GAAP earnings per share and $0.00 to $0.04 to non-GAAP earnings per share.

Based on current exchange rates, the expected negative currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal year 2020 business outlook compared to 2019 exchange rates is approximately $1.3 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and approximately $0.02 on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. The expected positive currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal Q4 2020 business outlook compared to 2019 exchange rates on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue is approximately $1.0 million. The expected impact on Q4 2020 earnings per share is not meaningful. To the extent that there are changes in exchange rates versus the current environment, this may have an impact on Progress' business outlook.

Conference Call

Progress will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. The call can be accessed on the investor relations section of the company’s website, located at www.progress.com. Additionally, you can listen to the call by telephone by dialing 888-204-4368 or 323-994-2093, passcode 7969757. The conference call will include comments followed by questions and answers. An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress website within the investor relations section after the live conference call.

Legal Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

Progress provides non-GAAP financial information as additional information for investors. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Progress believes that the non-GAAP results described in this release are useful for an understanding of its ongoing operations and provide additional detail and an alternative method of assessing its operating results.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to the company's GAAP financial results is included in the tables below and is available on the Progress website at www.progress.com within the investor relations section. Additional information regarding the company's non-GAAP financial information is contained in the company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with this press release, which is also available on the Progress website within the investor relations section.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Progress has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like “believe,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “anticipate” and “continue,” the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Progress' business outlook and financial guidance. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation:

(1) Economic, geopolitical and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (2) We may fail to achieve our financial forecasts due to such factors as delays or size reductions in transactions, fewer large transactions in a particular quarter, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or a decline in our renewal rates for contracts. (3) Our ability to successfully manage transitions to new business models and markets, including an increased emphasis on a cloud and subscription strategy, may not be successful. (4) If we are unable to develop new or sufficiently differentiated products and services, or to enhance and improve our existing products and services in a timely manner to meet market demand, partners and customers may not purchase new software licenses or subscriptions or purchase or renew support contracts. (5) We depend upon our extensive partner channel and we may not be successful in retaining or expanding our relationships with channel partners. (6) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results, including risks relating to foreign currency gains and losses. (7) If the security measures for our software, services or other offerings are compromised or subject to a successful cyber-attack, or if such offerings contain significant coding or configuration errors, we may experience reputational harm, legal claims and financial exposure. (8) We have made acquisitions, and may make acquisitions in the future, including our pending acquisition of Chef, and those acquisitions may not be successful, may involve unanticipated costs or other integration issues or may disrupt our existing operations. (9) Delay or failure to consummate the proposed acquisition of Chef or to realize the expected synergies and benefits of the acquisition could negatively impact our future results of operations and financial condition; (10) The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the impact it could have on our employees, customers, partners, and the global financial markets could adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Progress' business, please refer to Progress' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019. Progress undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Progress Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Contact: Press Contact:
Garo Toomajanian Erica McShane
Progress Software Progress Software
+1 781 280 4817 +1 781 280 4000
Investor-Relations@progress.com PR@progress.com



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)August 31, 2020 August 31, 2019 % Change August 31, 2020 August 31, 2019 % Change
Revenue:           
Software licenses$27,514   $30,686   (10)% $77,806   $83,216   (7)%
Maintenance and services82,185   76,030   8 % 241,959   213,044   14 %
Total revenue109,699   106,716   3 % 319,765   296,260   8 %
Costs of revenue:           
Cost of software licenses1,103   1,204   (8)% 3,302   3,296    %
Cost of maintenance and services11,971   12,163   (2)% 35,607   32,182   11 %
Amortization of acquired intangibles1,664   7,458   (78)% 4,974   18,997   (74)%
Total costs of revenue14,738   20,825   (29)% 43,883   54,475   (19)%
Gross profit94,961   85,891   11 % 275,882   241,785   14 %
Operating expenses:           
Sales and marketing22,186   25,177   (12)% 68,100   72,332   (6)%
Product development20,676   23,126   (11)% 64,117   64,704   (1)%
General and administrative13,514   13,506    % 38,702   38,445   1 %
Amortization of acquired intangibles4,176   7,068   (41)% 12,484   14,841   (16)%
Restructuring expenses91   801   (89)% 1,826   3,993   (54)%
Acquisition-related expenses1,125   253   345 % 1,439   1,360   6 %
Total operating expenses61,768   69,931   (12)% 186,668   195,675   (5)%
Income from operations33,193   15,960   108 % 89,214   46,110   93 %
Other expense, net(2,962)  (3,718)  20 % (9,206)  (8,038)  (15)%
Income before income taxes30,231   12,242   147 % 80,008   38,072   110 %
Provision for income taxes6,254   (1,315)  (576)% 17,947   6,932   159 %
Net income$23,977   $13,557   77 % $62,061   $31,140   99 %
            
Earnings per share:           
Basic$0.53   $0.30   77 % $1.38   $0.70   97 %
Diluted$0.53   $0.30   77 % $1.37   $0.69   99 %
Weighted average shares outstanding:           
Basic45,036   44,716   1 % 44,941   44,761    %
Diluted45,364   45,303    % 45,382   45,292    %
            
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.165   $0.155   6 % $0.495   $0.465   6 %
*Not meaningful
Stock-based compensation is included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows:      
Cost of revenue$322   $317   2 % $979   $811   21 %
Sales and marketing1,035   968   7 % 3,195   3,205    %
Product development1,693   1,529   11 % 5,518   5,393   2 %
General and administrative2,635   2,676   (2)% 7,667   8,002   (4)%
Total$5,685   $5,490   4 % $17,359   $17,411    %



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)August 31,
2020		 November 30,
2019
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments$230,119  $173,685 
Accounts receivable, net60,463  72,820 
Unbilled receivables and contract assets13,967  10,880 
Other current assets15,657  27,280 
Total current assets320,206  284,665 
Long-term unbilled receivables and contract assets8,740  12,492 
Property and equipment, net28,111  29,765 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net513,798  532,216 
Right-of-use lease assets24,011   
Other assets24,602  22,133 
Total assets$919,468  $881,271 
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable and other current liabilities$53,554  $72,674 
Current portion of long-term debt, net16,361  10,717 
Short-term lease liability6,271   
Short-term deferred revenue151,505  157,494 
Total current liabilities227,691  240,885 
Long-term debt, net271,261  284,002 
Long-term lease liability19,442   
Long-term deferred revenue19,851  19,752 
Other long-term liabilities13,057  6,350 
Shareholders’ equity:   
Common stock and additional paid-in capital311,342  295,953 
Retained earnings56,824  34,329 
Total shareholders’ equity368,166  330,282 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$919,468  $881,271 



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)  

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(In thousands)August 31,
2020		 August 31,
2019		 August 31,
2020		 August 31,
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net income$23,977   $13,557   $62,061   $31,140  
Depreciation and amortization7,480   16,822   22,721   40,160  
Stock-based compensation5,685   5,490   17,359   17,411  
Other non-cash adjustments655   743   8,311   (5,695) 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities(6,685)  (9,846)  (8,367)  8,867  
Net cash flows from operating activities31,112   26,766   102,085   91,883  
Capital expenditures(1,662)  (750)  (3,419)  (1,830) 
Issuances of common stock, net of repurchases1,719   2,044   (10,973)  (18,653) 
Dividend payments to shareholders(7,452)  (6,933)  (22,358)  (20,819) 
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired         (225,298) 
Proceeds from the issuance of debt, net of payment of issuance costs         183,373  
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net         6,146  
Payments of principal on long-term debt(3,763)  (1,880)  (7,525)  (3,427) 
Other6,520   (2,403)  (1,376)  (5,491) 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments26,474   16,844   56,434   5,884  
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, beginning of period203,645   128,553   173,685   139,513  
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, end of period$230,119   $145,397   $230,119   $145,397  



RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - THIRD QUARTER
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended % Change
(In thousands, except per share data)August 31, 2020 August 31, 2019 Non-GAAP
Adjusted revenue:         
GAAP revenue$109,699     $106,716      
Acquisition-related revenue(1)1,183     8,805      
Non-GAAP revenue$110,882   100 % $115,521   100 % (4)%
          
Adjusted income from operations:         
GAAP income from operations$33,193   30 % $15,960   15 %  
Amortization of acquired intangibles5,840   5 % 14,526   13 %  
Restructuring expenses and other91    % 801   1 %  
Stock-based compensation5,685   5 % 5,490   4 %  
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses2,308   2 % 9,058   7 %  
Non-GAAP income from operations$47,117   42 % $45,835   40 %  %
          
Adjusted net income:         
GAAP net income$23,977   22 % $13,557   13 %  
Amortization of acquired intangibles5,840   5 % 14,526   13 %  
Restructuring expenses and other91    % 801   1 %  
Stock-based compensation5,685   5 % 5,490   4 %  
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses2,308   2 % 9,058   7 %  
Provision for income taxes(2,296)  (2)% (9,583)  (9)%  
Non-GAAP net income$35,605   32 % $33,849   29 %  %
          
Adjusted diluted earnings per share:         
GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.53     $0.30      
Amortization of acquired intangibles0.12     0.32      
Restructuring expenses and other     0.02      
Stock-based compensation0.13     0.12      
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses0.05     0.20      
Provision for income taxes(0.05)    (0.21)     
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.78     $0.75      %
          
Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted45,364     45,303     —  %
          
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch.



RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - YEAR TO DATE
(Unaudited)

 Nine Months Ended % Change
(In thousands, except per share data)August 31, 2020 August 31, 2019 Non-GAAP
Adjusted revenue:         
GAAP revenue$319,765     $296,260      
Acquisition-related revenue(1)7,384     12,285      
Non-GAAP revenue$327,149   100 % $308,545   100 % %
          
Adjusted income from operations:         
GAAP income from operations$89,214   28 % $46,110   16 %  
Amortization of acquired intangibles17,458   5 % 33,838   11 %  
Restructuring expenses and other1,826    % 3,969   1 %  
Stock-based compensation17,359   5 % 17,411   5 %  
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses8,823   3 % 13,645   4 %  
Non-GAAP income from operations$134,680   41 % $114,973   37 % 17 %
          
Adjusted net income:         
GAAP net income$62,061   19 % $31,140   11 %  
Amortization of acquired intangibles17,458   5 % 33,838   11 %  
Restructuring expenses and other1,826    % 3,969   1 %  
Stock-based compensation17,359   5 % 17,411   5 %  
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses8,823   3 % 13,645   4 %  
Provision for income taxes(8,563)  (2)% (13,978)  (4)%  
Non-GAAP net income$98,964   30 % $86,025   28 % 15 %
          
Adjusted diluted earnings per share:         
GAAP diluted earnings per share$1.37     $0.69      
Amortization of acquired intangibles0.38     0.75      
Restructuring expenses and other0.04     0.09      
Stock-based compensation0.39     0.38      
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses0.19     0.30      
Provision for income taxes(0.19)    (0.31)     
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$2.18     $1.90     15 %
          
Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted45,382     45,292     — %
          
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch.



OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)

Quarter to Date Adjusted Free Cash Flow     
      
(In thousands)Q3 2020 Q3 2019 % Change
Cash flows from operations$31,112   $26,766   16  %
Purchases of property and equipment(1,662)  (750)  122  %
Free cash flow29,450   26,016   13  %
Add back: restructuring payments651   1,378   (53)%
Adjusted free cash flow$30,101   $27,394   10  %
Year to Date Adjusted Free Cash Flow     
      
(In thousands)YTD 2020 YTD Q3 2019 % Change
Cash flows from operations$102,085   $91,883   11  %
Purchases of property and equipment(3,419)  (1,830)  87  %
Free cash flow98,666   90,053   10  %
Add back: restructuring payments3,131   2,135   47  %
Adjusted free cash flow$101,797   $92,188   10  %



RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2020 Updated Revenue Guidance
 Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ending
 November 30, 2019 November 30, 2020
(In millions)  Low % Change High % Change
GAAP revenue$413.3  $438.3  6 % $442.3  7 %
Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1)18.7  13.7  (27)% 13.7  (27)%
Non-GAAP revenue$432.0  $452.0  5 % $456.0  6 %
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch and Progress’ Application Development and Deployment segment for Chef.                                                                


Fiscal Year 2020 Updated Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance
 Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2020
(In millions)Low High
GAAP income from operations$105.8  $107.4 
GAAP operating margins24 % 24 %
Acquisition-related revenue13.7  13.7 
Acquisition-related expense1.9  1.9 
Restructuring expense7.5  7.5 
Stock-based compensation23.4  23.4 
Amortization of acquired intangibles26.6  26.6 
Total adjustments(2)73.1  73.1 
Non-GAAP income from operations$178.9  $180.5 
Non-GAAP operating margin40 % 40 %
(2)Total adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to the valuation of intangible assets acquired from Chef and restructuring expenses. The final amounts will not be available until the Company’s internal procedures and reviews are completed.


Fiscal Year 2020 Updated Non-GAAP Earnings per Share and Effective Tax Rate Guidance
 Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2020
(In millions, except per share data)Low High
GAAP net income$74.2   $75.4  
Adjustments (from previous table)73.1   73.1  
Income tax adjustment(3)(13.7)  (13.7) 
Non-GAAP net income$133.6   $134.8  
    
GAAP diluted earnings per share$1.63   $1.66  
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$2.94   $2.97  
    
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding45.4   45.4  
    
(3)Tax adjustment is based on a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 20% for Low and High, calculated as follows:
Non-GAAP income from operations$178.9   $180.5  
Other (expense) income(11.9)  (11.9) 
Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes167.0   168.6  
Non-GAAP net income133.6   134.8  
Tax provision$33.4   $33.8  
Non-GAAP tax rate20 % 20 %



RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2020 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance
 Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2020
(In millions)Low High
Cash flows from operations (GAAP)$138   $143  
Purchases of property and equipment(7)  (7) 
Add back: restructuring payments4   4  
Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)$135   $140  

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q4 2020 GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)

Q4 2020 Revenue Guidance
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ending
 November 30, 2019 November 30, 2020
(In millions)  Low % Change High % Change
GAAP revenue$117  $118.6  1 % $122.6  5 %
Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1)6.4  6.3  (2)% 6.3  (2)%
Non-GAAP revenue$123.4  $124.9  1 % $128.9  4 %
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch and Progress’ Application Development and Deployment segment for Chef.


Q4 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share Guidance
 Three Months Ending November 30, 2020
 Low High
GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.26   $0.29  
Acquisition-related revenue0.14   0.14  
Acquisition-related expense0.01   0.01  
Restructuring expense0.13   0.13  
Stock-based compensation0.13   0.13  
Amortization of acquired intangibles0.20   0.20  
Total adjustments(2)0.61   0.61  
Income tax adjustment(0.11)  (0.11) 
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.76   $0.79  
(2)Total adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to the valuation of intangible assets acquired from Chef and restructuring expenses. The final amounts will not be available until the Company’s internal procedures and reviews are completed.

 