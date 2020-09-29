PUNE, India, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, production and consumption, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



As defined by World Health Organization, Sepsis is an organ dysfunction caused due to dysregulated host response to infections. It is caused due to the chemicals released by immune system while fighting the infections. Prevalence of infectious diseases, and expanding geriatric population are the major factors contributing towards the rise of sepsis around the globe. Patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, kidney diseases, liver cirrhosis, cancer, HIV/AIDS and the neonates, pregnant women, and hospitalized patients are the most vulnerable to the development of sepsis. The government authorities around the globe are focusing on development of improved infection prevention and control (IPC) programs, implementation of effective hygiene practices and well equipped medical facilities. These factors are contributing towards the adoption of Sepsis Diagnostics techniques and equipment for timely detection of sepsis. The global Sepsis Diagnostics market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Affordability and high accuracy through blood culture media diagnostic to drive global Sepsis Diagnostics market

The global Sepsis Diagnostics market is segmented based on product type, technology, pathogen type, testing type, and geography. Based on product type, the global Sepsis Diagnostics market is segmented into instruments, blood culture media, assay kits and reagents, and others. The blood culture media contributed the largest share to the global Sepsis Diagnostics market and is anticipated to be the dominating segment during the forecast period. Owing to the high accuracy offered by bold culture media based diagnostic at affordable cost has increased the adoption of these products and is anticipated to contribute significantly to the global market growth during the forecast period.

High precision and rapid detection to drive demand for microbiology based septic diagnostic

Based on technology, the global Sepsis Diagnostics market is segmented into microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and flow cytometry. Microbiology contributed the largest share to the global Sepsis Diagnostics market in 2019 owing to the high precision quantitative detection and identification of microorganism. It is anticipated to be the widely adopted technology during the forecast period owing to increasing investment in development of improved diagnostic equipment. Molecular diagnostic is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption fuelled by high accuracy, quick turnaround time, and high reliability offered by molecular diagnostic.

Based on geography, the global Sepsis Diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America contributed the largest share to the global Sepsis Diagnostics market owing to increased focus on development of advanced medical diagnostic and analytical equipment, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and increasing number of patients affected with cancer and kidney malfunctioning. Presence of global manufacturers of analytical equipment and robust healthcare insurance coverage are anticipated to be the prominent factors shaping the Sepsis Diagnostics market in North America. Europe is anticipated to contribute a significant share to the global Sepsis Diagnostics market due to expanding geriatric population and increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to increasing investment in healthcare equipment manufacturing in China, India and Southeast Asia.

Major players operating the global Sepsis Diagnostics market include Amara Health Analytics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Bruker Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Luminex Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Wolters Kluwer N.V.

