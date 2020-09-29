New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957217/?utm_source=GNW

The age of epidemics is here with infectious diseases, especially zoonotic diseases expected to emerge and re-emerge as globalization and growing population encroach into wild animal environments & habitats. Laboratory diagnosis is an essential element of communicable disease surveillance & epidemic management. LIS, in this regard, helps in making labs more efficient & productive by automating sample handling; reducing time spent on processes; auto-authorization of reports; elimination of human error; reduced costs; and easy scalability of operations. Functionality of LIS today is much beyond the original sample management purpose. An LIS today does assay data management, data analysis, data mining and also ELN (Electronic Laboratory Notebook) integration. Different vendors offer different LISs depending on industry needs. There are different systems for clinical labs, R&D labs and labs in the food & beverage industry. There are also different deployment types for LIS

remote, cloud and on-premise. On-premise LIS is purchased, installed and operated on servers owned by labs themselves. They are located on actual site in the laboratory. There are however, disadvantages associated with on-premise software solutions. Deploying and managing one is expensive and time-consuming. The solutions also place strain on seamless sharing of data (scalability potential). A cloud solution or a cloud SaaS model enables users to subscribe to one without having to own a system permanently for LIS. Cloud SaaS LIS requires only secure connection for making the license work. Complete support for lab information management is provided by the SaaS vendor. In a remotely hosted LIS, the software is deployed and hosted at a data center. Users are relieved of IT infrastructure management tasks.



An LIS in order to be effective must be capable of tracking and managing samples, reports and queries and create sufficient visibility among different laboratory equipment as well as inventory. These are the basic functionalities of an LIS and any other capability would be bonus. These can include ERP, advanced data analysis capability and any other functionality that is industry-specific. The basic functions/ features of an LIS however are sample management, workflow management, inventory management and reporting. With LIS, risks of contamination, mislabeling, and misplacement are reduced. An LIS automates and streamlines laboratory workflows. It assigns tests and tasks to researchers and defines and standardizes workflow processes. Essential points of testing, at all stages of workflow, are created by an LIS. Inventory management is another key functionality of LIS. Lab personnel are required to track samples accurately. Not just samples, but also instruments used in the labs must be accurately tracked. Use of manual resources for managing inventory can prove to be expensive. LIS fully automates the process and is comparatively cheaper. Another important benefit with LIS is its ability of reporting. The system can automate, maintain and dispose test reports in a timely manner.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

Functions of an Effective LIS

Global Laboratory Information Systems Market to Witness Rapid

Growth

Standalone LIS Holds Major Share

Services Segment Dominates the LIS Market, Software to Witness

Higher Growth during the Forecast Period

On-Premise LIS Holds Major Share Due to Customization Benefits

Cloud-based LIS Model to Grow in Prominence due to Many

Benefits Offered over Traditional, On-Premise Models

US Holds Clear Edge over Other Regions, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit

Fastest Growth

Artificial Intelligence: The Future of LIMS

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Orchard Software Corporation (US)

Sunquest Information Systems, Inc. (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

CompuGroup Medical AG (Germany)

Meditech (US)

SCC Soft Computer (US)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Burgeoning Population and Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases -

A Key Market Driver for LIS

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 & 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) by Cancer

Type: 2018

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for iPSCs

Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions)

by Region for 2017 and 2045

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic

Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for Laboratory Information

System/LIS market

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of

People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019 and 2030

Growing Adoption of Laboratory Automation Drives the Need for LIS

Rise of Laboratory 4.0 to Spur the Adoption of LIS

Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction amidst Growing

Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs

Healthy Trajectory in Genomics Research Favors Market Growth

Market Stands to Gain from Growing Proteomics Research Volumes

Global Proteomics Market Sales in US$ Million for the Years

2019 and 2024

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Turbo Charge Future Growth

of the Market

World Healthcare Spending & Growth (in US$ Trillion) and % Real

GDP Growth for the Years 2012 through 2018

Need to Improve Diagnostics Accuracy

Increasing Popularity of Enterprise LIS

Rise in Consolidation of Healthcare Providers Creates Need for

Robust and Comprehensive LIS

Growing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine to Support Growth

Rise in Investment in R&D Activity to Spur Growth

Shortage of Trained Professionals Hinders Adoption Rate



